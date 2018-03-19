Royal Cup Coffee & Tea : Unveils New Ready-to-Drink Cold Brew Line

Royal Cup Coffee & Tea (Royal Cup), a leading importer, roaster and
distributor of premium and specialty coffees and teas, today announced
the April 2, 2018 launch of a new line of shelf-stable, ready-to-drink
cold brew coffees – the company’s first liquid product introduction
following its acquisition of Icebox Coffee.
The new cold brew line, an addition to Royal Cup’s esteemed Signature
Brand, includes three flavors: French Roast, French Roast Lightly
Sweetened and Rain Forest Bold, a Rainforest Alliance (RFA) Certified
cold brew. Each flavor profile carefully was selected through extensive
research and testing of multiple cold brew blends and competitive
products.
“We are thrilled to reveal the launch of Royal Cup’s first shelf-stable,
ready-to-drink cold brew line – the result of many months of hard work,
impressive collaboration and timely execution,” said Bill Smith, CEO at
Royal Cup. “As an organization, we are committed to innovation and to
identifying new ways to produce, market and sell the coffee and
specialty beverages our customers have come to know and love.”
Last year, Royal Cup acquired Richgood Gourmet LLC, the manufacturer and
distributor of Icebox Coffee, one of the nation’s first shelf-stable,
cold brew coffees. Bebe Goodrich, founder and former president of Icebox
Coffee, joined Royal Cup as director of liquid product innovation where
she now leads the company’s liquid-manufacturing vertical. She, along
with a cross-functional team of experts, spearheaded the development of
the new cold brew line.
“2017 was an exciting and pivotal year as Richgood Gourmet joined forces
with Royal Cup to create and deliver the highest quality ready-to-drink
cold brewed coffees and specialty beverages,” Goodrich said. “The future
has never been brighter, and we will continue to pioneer high-demand
products that enhance Royal Cup’s ability to create exceptional customer
experiences – something on which it has intensely focused since its
inception more than 120 years ago.”
The release of Royal Cup’s ready-to-drink cold brew line marks the first
substantial evolution in the company’s long-standing B2B business model,
and these products will soon be available for sale direct to consumers
in select stores later this year.
“Today’s announcement is only the beginning of Royal Cup’s progression
into the RTD market,” said Anne Pritz, Chief Marketing Officer at Royal
Cup. “Unparalleled service, true innovation and exceptional quality are
three concepts we take very seriously, and our team is on a mission to
find new and disruptive ways to marry them in the form of highly
flavorful, desirable and marketable product lines.”
In the coming months, Royal Cup also expects to announce the launch date
of a new line of shelf-stable, ready-to-drink teas, available in
sweetened, unsweetened and peach flavors.
