Royal Holiday Vacation Club Discovery the Romance of Buenos Aires on Your Next Vacation

Royal Holiday Keeps it Caliente with Argentina Hotspots

MONTERREY N.L., MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2018 / There's no time like summer for a romantic getaway, but choosing the perfect spot can be a nightmare with so many other travelers trying to get away. Royal Holiday Vacation Club has a host of viable solutions thanks to properties in over 180 destinations across the globe, but members seeking something special will get their money's worth in beautiful Buenos Aires, Argentina. Travelers looking for romance won't be disappointed when they visit Royal Holiday's chic and upscale Park Royal Buenos Aires.

Those who have already stayed at Royal Holiday's Aldea Andina Adventure Resort, nestled in the breathtaking forests of Bariloche, already understand the appeal of an Argentinian getaway. Whereas that property takes guests away from the madding crowd and offers the seclusion of nature, Park Royal Buenos Aires offers amenities in the heart of a vibrant city. Surrounded by gorgeous architecture, rich history, and teeming nightlife, guests will have no shortage of amusements and indulgences at their fingertips.

The Park Royal Buenos Aires provides a stunningly elegant entry into this southern metropolis, with gleaming marble surfaces, a tone-on-tone color palette in subtle shades of cream and tan, and luxurious suites designed for lazing about on romantic getaways. Housekeeping, laundry, and other services ensure guests never have to lift a finger, and babysitting services on-site mean even family getaways can include some romantic alone time. Friendly and helpful staff is always on hand to suggest a secluded dining experience or the most romantic spotto view a sunset, as well as make reservations.

Guests that make it out of their hotel room to see the city will enjoy a host of opportunities for sightseeing, shopping, and other activities. This alluring capital city offers all the best of Argentina, with intricate architecture and a wealth of cultural heritage, alongside activities that are sure to appease modern sensibilities.

Couples can't miss the chance to selfie at the famous Obelisk in Plaza del Mayo, and shopping in the stylish San Telmo district is a must. However, anyone on the hunt for a new way to express amor cannot leave Buenos Aires without experiencing the tango. Not only can onlookers ogle dancing couples on Caminito Street in La Boca while sipping wine at a sidewalk café, but they can sign up for a private lesson at one of the local schools to get a taste of this sensual dance for themselves before returning to their cozy and inviting suite at the Park Royal Buenos Aires. This is one romantic getaway no couple will soon forget.

About Royal Holiday Vacation Club: Royal Holiday Vacation Club is a Mexico-based vacation club that was established in Geneva, Switzerland in 1992. Members enjoy access to over 180 destinations in 52 countries in North America, South America, Africa, Europe, and Asia. Royal Holiday Vacation Club currently has over 100,000 satisfied members. Royal Holiday offers five levels of membership with a variety of perks that allow members to explore the world of leisure in luxury. For more information, visit: https://royal-holiday.com/en/us/

Royal Holiday Vacation Club

(81) 5980-1140

[email protected]

SOURCE: Royal Holiday Vacation Club