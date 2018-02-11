Log in
Royal Jordanian Airlines : Tikram offers attractive prices for world-class meet & greet services at QAIA

02/11/2018 | 04:31pm CET

Feb 11, 2018

Amman, Feb. 11, 2018 -- Royal Jordanian has lined up at its base, Queen Alia International Airport, a suite of premium meet and greet services for departing, arriving and transit passengers, all at highly attractive prices.

RJ's services are offered by Tikram Airport Services Company. Tikram means 'with pleasure' in Arabic; it symbolizes the true hospitality and warmth Jordan is known for around the world.

Tikram, which was a joint venture between RJ and Worldwide Flight Services, is fully owned by RJ since March 2017. The company was established in line with RJ's strategy of expanding vertically by identifying new and attractive business opportunities associated with air travel.

It is the exclusive meet and greet service provider at QAIA; its diverse, state-of-the-art services include immigration and security fast track, porter services and luggage wrapping, hosting passengers in the departure lounge (RJ's Crown Lounge) and oriental-style arrival lounge, limousine service and in-terminal shuttle.

Tikram's 24/7 counters serve VIPs, families and groups, including airlines, hotel guests, bank and telecom customers, event management companies, large corporate entities, travel agencies and tour operators, as well as embassy staff.

RJ President/CEO Stefan Pichler said: 'We are glad that Tikram is now offering Jordan's guests traveling through Queen Alia International Airport a broad range of services that make their airport experience as efficient, seamless and convenient as possible.

'Tikram services complement all other compelling services RJ offers online at very competitive prices. We are confident that Tikram meet and greet will enhance all customers' experience, which we constantly work to boost, whether in the air or on the ground.'

For more information about Tikram service packages and prices, please call +962 6 5204030/ +962 798997000 or email [email protected].

Royal Jordanian Airlines plc published this content on 11 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2018 15:30:03 UTC.

