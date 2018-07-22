Log in
Royal Jordanian Airlines : the official carrier of cultural and arts festivals in Jordan

07/22/2018 | 04:08pm CEST

Jul 22, 2018

Amman, July 19, 2018 - Royal Jordanian continuously lends its support to different national initiatives aimed at encouraging cultural and tourism activities; sponsoring Jerash Festival for Culture and Arts, Fuheis Festival and Shabib Festival, which are held annually during the summer, is part of this endeavor.

The managements of these festivals chose RJ as the official carrier for the Arab and international delegates and performers participating in the above festivals. The 33rd edition of the Jerash Festival starts on July 19, Fuheis Festival, in its 27th edition, starts on August 2, while Shabib Festival took place at the Roman Theatre in Amman on July 4.

RJ welcomes on board its aircraft renowned Arab singers and international troupes participating in these events. The Jerash Festival for Culture and Arts has enjoyed RJ's support ever since it was launched in 1981; the airlines is a key partner and official carrier for the participants in this festival.

Both RJ and the festival are national institutions that project a positive image of Jordan to the world by promoting the Jordanian culture and its varied tourism products.

RJ facilitated the booking services for and offered discounted tickets to the performers and delegations taking part in these festivals; at the same time, several RJ staff members will contribute by helping usher in spectators to the Jerash festival.

Disclaimer

Royal Jordanian Airlines plc published this content on 22 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2018 14:07:07 UTC
