Royal Neighbors of America : Helps McKara Caldwell Stitch a Legacy

12/28/2017 | 10:29am EST

Nation of NeighborsSM Grant Awarded to Uplift More Girls in More Communities

Royal Neighbors of America has awarded a $5,000 Nation of Neighbors℠ grant to McKara Caldwell, Viola, Illinois, to help her grow Stitching a Legacy, a non-profit organization she founded to provide handmade dresses to girls in need.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171228005314/en/

McKara Caldwell, Viola, Illinois, receives a $5,000 Nation of Neighbors grant from Royal Neighbors o ...

McKara Caldwell, Viola, Illinois, receives a $5,000 Nation of Neighbors grant from Royal Neighbors of America at the Home Office in Rock Island. McKara and her team of volunteers create handmade dresses for young girls in need. Shown are, from left to right, Joni Caldwell, McKara’s mother; Susan Kenney Cotter, Royal Neighbors Chief Marketing Officer; and McKara Caldwell, grant recipient. (Photo: Business Wire)

As both a Royal Neighbors member and Stitching a Legacy founder, McKara, at a young age, organized a sew-a-thon to create handmade dresses for girls in group homes. McKara, now a freshman at Indiana Wesleyan University, grew the sew-a-thon into a non-profit organization, Stitching a Legacy. She and her committed team of volunteers have made and gifted nearly 1,000 dresses to girls in group homes, domestic violence shelters, refugee safe places and hospitals. McKara will use her grant funds to create a web site and broaden the reach of her organization.

“McKara shares Royal Neighbors’ commitment to empowering women and girls and improving communities through philanthropy,” said chief marketing officer, Susan Kenney Cotter, who presented the $5,000 grant to McKara at Royal Neighbors’ home office, Rock Island, Illinois. “It is members like McKara who make our mission possible, and we are honored to help her build a legacy of improving young girls’ lives, one dress at a time.”

Nation of Neighbors is Royal Neighbors of America’s philanthropy program that awards grants to support initiatives that advance the interests of women and girls.

About Royal Neighbors of America

Royal Neighbors of America is a unique provider of life insurance and annuities whose mission is to protect women financially and empower them to improve their lives, families and communities. Royal Neighbors was founded as a membership organization in 1895 by nine women who recognized the need to insure the lives of women and their families. Today, with headquarters in Rock Island, Illinois, and an operation in Mesa, Arizona, Royal Neighbors serves over 200,000 members. For more information and to become a member of Royal Neighbors, visit us at www.royalneighbors.org.


© Business Wire 2017
