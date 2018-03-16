Rubber Manufacturers in Thailand - BizVibe Announces a New B2B Networking Platform for the Rubber Industry in Thailand

BizVibe,
With the update, businesses can establish a faster and more efficient
path from company discovery to getting better quotes and building
long-lasting profitable business partnerships with the leading rubber
manufacturers in Thailand.
Natural rubber is one of the most in-demand raw materials for both
domestic and industrial applications, owing to its notable advantages
including low costs, large stretch ratio, high resilience, and
waterproof status. Thailand has been leading the global market in
production and exports of natural rubber over the recent years, thanks
to its abundance of natural resources, improving production
infrastructure and a massive regional rubber consumption base. BizVibe’s
latest update connects businesses to the top rubber producers,
suppliers, and exporters in Thailand and helps users discover thousands
of opportunities daily. BizVibe has innovated the modern networking
platform to make your sourcing process faster, smarter and hassle-free.
Connect and network with Thailand’s leading rubber companies on BizVibe
now, and help your business grow to another level!
View more about this market: How
BizVibe is helping buyers connect with leading rubber producers,
suppliers, and exporters in Thailand
Why Connect with Companies from Thailand’s
Rubber Industry?
The global rubber market continues to expand in 2018, as studies suggest
that the global natural rubber output increased 1.1% year on year to
12.4 million tons in 2016, while rubber consumption rose by 3.8% year on
year to 12.6 million tons in the same year globally — indicating a gap
of 200,000 tons between rubber demand and supply. The growth of the
global market has been mainly driven by a significant increase in rubber
output in Thailand over the recent years. Thailand
is now the world’s largest rubber-producing country, with a total
rubber output of 4.5 million tons in 2016, representing around 36.3% of
the global production. Thailand remains the world’s largest rubber
exporter. In 2016, Thailand exported US$ 4.4 billion worth or equivalent
of 3.6 billion tons of natural rubber to the global market. Since global
rubber demand — especially demand from China — continues to surge,
Thailand’s production and export of rubbers are expected to grow further
over the next few years, and so do the business opportunities in
Thailand’s rubber market.
Looking for more information on this market? Check BizVibe’s detailed
breakdown of the
rubber industry in Thailand.
Not only does BizVibe’s networking platform introduce businesses to
verified rubber manufacturers in Thailand, the intelligent B2B
networking platform also connects global trade professionals with over 7
million prospecting and sourcing candidates in over 700+ industries.
BizVibe cuts research time, allowing you to go after the real
opportunities.
Network
with Top Rubber Manufacturers in Thailand
BizVibe connects like-minded buyers and suppliers to help companies keep
up with the market demand. Join for free today to find your next big
opportunity in a community of leading rubber manufacturers in Thailand.
BizVibe’s New Networking Platform Helps You Find:
-
Top rubber manufacturers in Thailand
-
Valuable product quotes that convert
-
Relevant business chatter in Thailand’s rubber market
Thailand’s Top Rubber Manufacturers on BizVibe
Increase your company’s exposure. Add
your company to the BizVibe network and instantly match with the top
exporters, suppliers, and buyers around the world.
Browse News Related to the Rubber Industry in Thailand
Connecting on BizVibe
BizVibe has been specifically designed to help industry professionals
connect with like-minded businesses, providing them with a seamless,
efficient, and easy-to-use platform. Using cutting-edge technology and
advanced match-making algorithms, BizVibe has launched the smartest
networking platform on the planet, something that can truly help
companies find the right matches.
With extensive feedback from communities across multiple industries,
BizVibe was able to identify the core problems and uncertainties when
finding potential trade partners. Using this feedback, BizVibe developed
an efficient networking platform dedicated to buyers, sellers,
importers, exporters, manufacturers, and suppliers, helping thousands of
users to connect, engage, and make business deals daily.
About BizVibe
The single-minded focus of BizVibe’s platform is to make networking
easier. Over the years, we've searched far and wide to figure out how
businesses connect and enable trade. That first interaction is usually
fraught with the uncertainty of finding a potential partner vs. a
potential nightmare. With this in mind, we've designed a robust set of
tools to help companies generate leads, shortlist prospects, network
with businesses from around the world and trade seamlessly.
BizVibe is headquartered in Toronto and has offices in London,
Bangalore, and Beijing. For more information on the BizVibe network,
please contact
us.
