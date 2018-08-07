Rumo : Deliberation BNDES Financial Support

RUMO S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 02.387.241/0001-60

Company Registry (NIRE): 41.300.019.886

Publicly Held Corporation

Category A

RUMO MALHA NORTE S.A. RUMO MALHA SUL S.A. Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 24.962.466/0001-36 01.258.944/0001-26 Company Registry (NIRE): 51300004453 Company Registry (NIRE): 41 3 0001995 9 Publicly Held Corporation Publicly Held Corporation Category A Category B

MATERIAL FACT

RUMO S.A. (B3: RAIL3) ("Rumo" or "Company"), jointly with its subsidiaries RUMO MALHA NORTE S.A. and RUMO MALHA SUL S.A., in compliance with Article 157, Paragraph 4 of Federal Law 6.404/1976 and with Article 3 of Instruction 358/2002 issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil ("ICVM 358"), hereby announces that had received from Brazilian Development Bank ("BNDES"), the information that on the date hereof, the executive officers of the bank had approved financial support for its subsidiaries in the total amount of R$ 2.887 billion.

The loan from the BNDES will be used to support investments in connection with the rail freight concession and is still subject to the fulfillment of certain conditions precedent.

The Company will keep its shareholders and the market informed of the matter of this Material Fact notice.

Curitiba, August 7, 2018

Ricardo Lewin

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer