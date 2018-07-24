Log in
Runoff: GA School Superintendent 2018-07-24

07/21/2018 | 10:33pm CEST

This Tuesday, July 24, 2018, is Runoff Election Day. Lowndes County people get to vote for one Democratic runoff: for State School Superintendent. If you haven't already voted early, please go vote Tuesday. See Georgia My Voter Page for your precinct location.

LCDP cannot endorse a candidate in a contested Democratic election. However, we can tell you which candidates came to Lowndes County during an election.

At the Candidates Forum, Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber 2018-05-01, one candidate for State School Superintendent spoke, and that was Otha Thornton.

Otha Thornton speaking at VL-Chamber Candidate Forum 2018-05-01
Video by Gretchen Quarterman for Lowndes Area Knowledge Exchange (LAKE).
Valdosta, Lowndes County, Georgia

Lowndes County Democratic Party published this content on 21 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2018 20:32:03 UTC
