Runoff: GA School Superintendent 2018-07-24

This Tuesday, July 24, 2018, is Runoff Election Day. Lowndes County people get to vote for one Democratic runoff: for State School Superintendent. If you haven't already voted early, please go vote Tuesday. See Georgia My Voter Page for your precinct location.
LCDP cannot endorse a candidate in a contested Democratic election. However, we can tell you which candidates came to Lowndes County during an election.
At the Candidates Forum, Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber 2018-05-01, one candidate for State School Superintendent spoke, and that was Otha Thornton.
Otha Thornton speaking at VL-Chamber Candidate Forum 2018-05-01
Video by Gretchen Quarterman for Lowndes Area Knowledge Exchange (LAKE).
Valdosta, Lowndes County, Georgia
