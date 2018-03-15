Russia opens books for new Eurobond issue, to tap an Russia-47 - source

The ministry issued guidance on the coupon for the new 11-year issue in the region of 4.75 percent, while the guidance for the top-up of the 2047 issue was given in the 5.5 percent area, the source said. Books for both are expected to close on Friday.

According to its 2018 budget, Russia plans to place up to $3 billion in new bonds.

Moscow also plans to swap up to $4 billion more of its outstanding bonds this year for debt with lower coupons.

Moscow started swapping its benchmark Russia-30 Eurobond last year as part of efforts to bring down its debt-servicing costs.

To replace that issue, on which Moscow pays a 7.5 percent coupon, the finance ministry was considering offering additional issues of Eurobonds maturing in 2027 and 2047 with 4.25 percent and 5.25 percent coupons, respectively.

