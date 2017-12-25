Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

Russia's FinMin: crypto FX should only be traded by professionals

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/25/2017 | 01:18pm CET

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Monday that cryptocurrencies should be traded only by professional investors, not in the mainstream.

"Professional market participants should work with crypto-currencies, not ordinary people," Siluanov said in an interview with Rossiya 24, a Russian state TV channel.

Russian authorities agreed in October to regulate the cryptocurrency market and pledged to set out how this regulation would work by the end of the year.

Bitcoin <BTC=BTSP>, a well-known virtual currency which emerged in mid-2010, is increasingly popular worldwide as it promises substantial profits. One bitcoin last traded at around $14,200 <BTC=BTSP>, up from its initial price of less than $1.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Denis Pinchuk)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:09p TEXAS A&M AGRILIFE EXTENSION SERVICE : Viability of lentil, wheat rotation studied for Rolling Plains
04:04p STATE ATOMIC ENERGY ROSATOM : TENEX in 2017 signed 10 new contracts worth circa USD 1.3 bln
03:50p Israel regulator seeks to ban bitcoin firms from stock exchange
03:39p VIDEO UPDATE : Christmas Tree Collection, Holiday Lights Recycling and more
02:44p MINISTRY OF DEFENSE OF RUSSIAN FEDERATION : Russia’s Deputy Defence Minister Yuriy Boris visits Ural Plant of Civil Aviation
01:24p MINISTRY OF DEFENSE OF RUSSIAN FEDERATION : Scouts complete airborne training in Eastern Military District
01:24p MINISTRY OF CIVIL DEFENCE EMERGENCIES AND DISASTE : Pilots of Emergency Ministry’s Krasnoyarsk Air Rescue Center get brand new amphibious jet Be-200ChS
01:18p RUSSIA'S FINMIN : crypto FX should only be traded by professionals
01:16p Russia's Finance Minister - crypto FX should only be traded by professionals
12:59p MINISTRY OF CIVIL DEFENCE EMERGENCIES AND DISASTE : Emergency Ministry jet carries out medevac of seriously ill child from Simferopol to St. Petersburg
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Boeing Changes Its Course -- WSJ
2SHOPRITE HOLDINGS LTD : SHOPRITE : The Times Herald-Record, Middletown, N.Y., Barbara Bedell column
3APPLE : APPLE : New Phones Notch Modest Start -- WSJ
4CSX : CSX CORPORATION (NASDAQ:CSX) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Direct..
5EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : EXXON MOBIL : Iraq has not reached agreement with Exxon on southern oilfields - oil ..
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.