Russia's RT faces three new impartiality investigations in Britain

Ofcom has previously warned that RT producer TV Novosti could lose its right to broadcast in Britain if it fails its "fit and proper" test.

Ofcom has said it saw a significant increase in the number of programmes on the RT service that required investigation following a nerve agent attack on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal in March.

"We have opened three further investigations into the due impartiality of news and current affairs programmes broadcast on RT," an Ofcom spokeswoman said.

