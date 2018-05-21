Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Russia's RT faces three new impartiality investigations in Britain

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/21/2018 | 08:05am EDT

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's media regulator said on Monday it had opened a further three investigations into Russian news channel RT to see whether it had breached impartiality rules.

Ofcom has previously warned that RT producer TV Novosti could lose its right to broadcast in Britain if it fails its "fit and proper" test.

Ofcom has said it saw a significant increase in the number of programmes on the RT service that required investigation following a nerve agent attack on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal in March.

"We have opened three further investigations into the due impartiality of news and current affairs programmes broadcast on RT," an Ofcom spokeswoman said.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Michael Holden)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:15pPRESIDENT OF RUSSIA : Meeting with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi
PU
02:15pADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : $145 Million Loan to Help Improve Water Supply Services in Uzbekistan
PU
02:12pMARK ZUCKERBERG : EU parliament to broadcast Zuckerberg hearing
RE
02:05pRussia's RT faces three new impartiality investigations in Britain
RE
02:05pMINISTRY OF DEFENCE OF REPUBLIC OF AZERBAIJAN : Military topographers held a military-scientific conference
PU
02:04pBritain is determined to tackle 'dirty money' - May's spokesman
RE
02:03pKremlin says UK's 'dirty money' report is Russophobic, unfair competition
RE
02:00pOHIO AGRIBUSINESS ASSOCIATION : Mennel Milling Acquires Keynes Brothers
PU
02:00pBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Hold Near 7-year High As U.S.-China Trade-war Risk Cools
DJ
01:56pPayPal expands retail payments with $2.2 billion Zettle buy
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks, oil and dollar rise as trade war put 'on hold'
2Thailand's Economy Grows at Fastest Rate in Five Years
3HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD. : HYUNDAI MOBIS : Aims to Develop All Autonomous Driving Sensors by 2020
4Stocks, oil and dollar rise as trade war put 'on hold'
5PLAYTECH : PLAYTECH : gets Italian gaming regulator approval for Snaitech deal

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.