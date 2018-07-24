Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Russian billionaire Usmanov explores sale of 30 percent Arsenal stake - FT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2018 | 09:30am CEST
FILE PHOTO - Russian billionaire Usmanov walks out of a voting booth at a polling station during the presidential election in Moscow

(Reuters) - Russian tycoon Alisher Usmanov is exploring a sale of his 30 percent stake in English football club Arsenal, the Financial Times reported https://on.ft.com/2Lx1Yb6 on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the billionaire's thinking.

The Russian billionaire has grown frustrated that the club's majority owner, Stan Kroenke, is unwilling to engage in takeover talks and has given up all hope of acquiring the club outright, the report cited the sources as saying.

Usmanov had previously made a $1.3 billion (£1 billion) offer to buy out Kroenke, but Kroenke's KSE (Kroenke Sports & Entertainment) UK Inc said its shares in the Premier League club were not for sale.

Russia's so-called oligarchs who have relocated to London could be under threat as there have been calls to deny them access to their London lifestyles following the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal in Britain.

Usmanov and Roman Abramovich, who owns the Chelsea football club, are the most prominent among the Russian elite living in London.

Arsenal finished a disappointing sixth last season and missed out on a Champions League qualifying spot, with manager Arsene Wenger leaving after almost 22 years at the club. It appointed former Paris St Germain coach Unai Emery as their new manager.

A representative for Usmanov declined to comment. Arsenal was not immediately available to comment.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:25aRising oil revenues lift outlook for Gulf finances but not growth
RE
10:23aUK public sector workers get biggest pay rise in years - Times
RE
10:23aSKILLS MISMATCHES : EU businesses are losing millions, and will be losing even more!
PU
10:18aNOC NATIONAL OIL : Harouge Oil Operations....OPEN INVITATION TO TENDER NO (12 /2018)
PU
10:17aEuro zone banks see rising loan demand, easing credit standards - ECB
RE
10:13aPLANTIC TECHNOLOGIES : Coles Plantic Joint Press Release
PU
10:11aSainsbury's sales growth outpaced by takeover target Asda - Kantar Worldpanel
RE
10:08aHYUNDAI MOTOR : Kia reveals upgraded Sportage with enhanced design and new...
PU
10:06aEuro zone business growth slowing as trade fears bite - PMIs
RE
10:03aEUROZONE : Flash Services PMI worse than estimates at 54.4
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Alphabet trounces profit estimates as Google reins in costs
2Oil prices mixed as oversupply worries compete with U.S., Iran war of words
3JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Cost to insure Tesla's debt rises on growing default fears
4AT&T : Alphabet trounces profit estimates as Google reins in costs
5ADECCO GROUP : ADECCO : Dutch staffing company Randstad's profits beat expectations

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.