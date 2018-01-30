Ryanair agrees to recognise British pilots union

Europe's top budget airline Ryanair last year decided to recognise unions for the first time in its 32-year history in order to avoid a Christmas strike, after it was forced to cancel 20,000 flights earlier in the year due to a shortage of standby pilots.

"Given Ryanair's previous hostility towards unions, today's agreement is an historic one," Brian Strutton, General Secretary of BALPA, said in a statement.

"While we were initially sceptical about Ryanair's sincerity in offering recognition to us and other unions, our conversations and meetings with them have shown that they are genuine in wanting a constructive trade union relationship."

