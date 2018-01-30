Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

Ryanair agrees to recognise British pilots union

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/30/2018 | 08:41am CET
A Ryanair logo is seen on a wing of a passenger aircraft travelling from Madrid International Airport to Bergamo Airport, Italy

Irish budget airline Ryanair has recognised the British Airline Pilots' Association, the trade union said on Tuesday, as it moves to recognise pilot associations in Europe for the first time.

Europe's top budget airline Ryanair last year decided to recognise unions for the first time in its 32-year history in order to avoid a Christmas strike, after it was forced to cancel 20,000 flights earlier in the year due to a shortage of standby pilots.

"Given Ryanair's previous hostility towards unions, today's agreement is an historic one," Brian Strutton, General Secretary of BALPA, said in a statement.

"While we were initially sceptical about Ryanair's sincerity in offering recognition to us and other unions, our conversations and meetings with them have shown that they are genuine in wanting a constructive trade union relationship."

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Kate Holton)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:05a LAMAR UNIVERSITY : College of Business offers experience in Central America
08:59a Oil prices extend declines on stronger dollar, rising U.S. output
08:56a Oil prices extend declines on stronger dollar, rising U.S. output
08:55a FLU SEASON 2018 : Fast facts and tips you need to know
08:48a WHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide -- WSJ
08:41a Ryanair agrees to recognise British pilots union
08:40a ASEAN CENTER FOR ENERGY : The Role of Natural Gas in ASEAN Energy Security
08:30a MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC O : Vice Minister Qu Dongyu meets Tanzanian Minister of Agriculture Charles Tizeba
08:30a DE BEERS : Rough diamond sales for cycle 1, 2018
08:25a SAP talks up cloud business, buys $2.4 billion U.S. sales software firm
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ABLYNX : Sanofi beats Novo to buy Ablynx for $4.8 billion in biotech M&A boom
2GODFREY PHILLIPS INDIA LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: With Roman law doctrine, India moves to stub out tobacco industry ..
3SAP : SAP : Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results
4DOLLAR INDEX : Oil settles lower after dollar strengthens, rising U.S. output
5TESLA : STEVE WOZNIAK: 'I don't believe anything Elon Musk or Tesla says'

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.