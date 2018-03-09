Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/09/2018 | 02:15pm CET

Chicago Mercantile Exchange March S&P 500 Futures

2878.40 -- lifetime high

2836.90 -- previous month's high

2757.43 -- second pivot point resistance

2740.00 -- previous day's high

2739.47 -- first pivot point resistance

2739.30 -- previous day's close

2725.63 -- 4-day moving average

2724.56 -- 9-day moving average

2720.30 -- previous day's low

2715.12 -- 18-day moving average

2693.07 -- first pivot point support

2673.65 -- 100-day moving average

2664.63 -- second pivot point support

2531.00 -- previous month's low

1966.70 -- lifetime low

52.65 -- relative strength index (RSI), March 8

50.00 -- relative strength index (RSI), March 7

50.35 -- relative strength index (RSI), March 6

49.51 -- relative strength index (RSI), March 5

==============================================================

CME Nasdaq-100 March Futures

7047.25 -- lifetime high

7025.00 -- second pivot point resistance

7009.00 -- previous month's high

6977.25 -- previous day's high

6974.25 -- first pivot point resistance

6974.25 -- previous day's close

6913.50 -- previous day's low

6892.58 -- 9-day moving average

6835.50 -- first pivot point support

6815.00 -- 18-day moving average

6747.50 -- second pivot point support

6164.00 -- previous month's low

5124.75 -- lifetime low

59.77 -- relative strength index (RSI), March 8

57.53 -- relative strength index (RSI), March 7

56.92 -- relative strength index (RSI), March 6

55.65 -- relative strength index (RSI), March 5

Write to Kira Brecht at [email protected]

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.38% 24895.21 Delayed Quote.0.71%
NASDAQ 100 0.53% 6966.4276 Delayed Quote.8.08%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.42% 7427.9462 Delayed Quote.6.79%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
02:15pS&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis
DJ
01:59pMARKET SNAPSHOT : Stock-market Futures Hold Steady In Nervous Wait For Jobs Data
DJ
01:03pASIA MARKETS : Asian Stocks Log Gains, With Korea Rallying On News Of Trump-Kim Meeting
DJ
11:44aEUROPE MARKETS : German Stocks Fall As Exports Drop, Trump Tariffs Bite
DJ
11:44aMARKET SNAPSHOT : U.S. Stock Futures Hold Steady As A Nervous Wait For Jobs Data Begins
DJ
11:36aEUROPE MARKETS : German Stocks Fall As Exports, Trump Tariffs Bite, As European Equities Seesaw
DJ
11:15aEUROPE : No set trend for European shares as focus turns to U.S. jobs
RE
11:11aFTSE : treads water as Trump softens tariff stance
RE
10:27aLONDON MARKETS : FTSE 100 Struggles After Trump Signs Tariff Order
DJ
08:45aASIA MARKETS : Asian Stocks Log Gains, With Korea Rallying On News Of Trump-Kim Meeting
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INMARSAT : INMARSAT : dividend brought to earth by in-flight wifi mission
2TESLA'S $2.6 BILLION STOCK AWARD FOR MUSK IS TOO HIGH: ISS
3WTI : Oil Ticks Up on Potential U.S.-North Korea Meeting
4NETFLIX : REPORT: Obama in discussions to produce shows for Netflix
5CGG : CGG : CGG Announces its 2017 Fourth Quarter & Full-Year Results

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.