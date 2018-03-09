S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Chicago Mercantile Exchange March S&P 500 Futures
2878.40 -- lifetime high
2836.90 -- previous month's high
2757.43 -- second pivot point resistance
2740.00 -- previous day's high
2739.47 -- first pivot point resistance
2739.30 -- previous day's close
2725.63 -- 4-day moving average
2724.56 -- 9-day moving average
2720.30 -- previous day's low
2715.12 -- 18-day moving average
2693.07 -- first pivot point support
2673.65 -- 100-day moving average
2664.63 -- second pivot point support
2531.00 -- previous month's low
1966.70 -- lifetime low
52.65 -- relative strength index (RSI), March 8
50.00 -- relative strength index (RSI), March 7
50.35 -- relative strength index (RSI), March 6
49.51 -- relative strength index (RSI), March 5
==============================================================
CME Nasdaq-100 March Futures
7047.25 -- lifetime high
7025.00 -- second pivot point resistance
7009.00 -- previous month's high
6977.25 -- previous day's high
6974.25 -- first pivot point resistance
6974.25 -- previous day's close
6913.50 -- previous day's low
6892.58 -- 9-day moving average
6835.50 -- first pivot point support
6815.00 -- 18-day moving average
6747.50 -- second pivot point support
6164.00 -- previous month's low
5124.75 -- lifetime low
59.77 -- relative strength index (RSI), March 8
57.53 -- relative strength index (RSI), March 7
56.92 -- relative strength index (RSI), March 6
55.65 -- relative strength index (RSI), March 5
