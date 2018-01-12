Log in
S&P Standard & Poor's : Modification to the Methodology of the S&P BDC Index

01/12/2018 | 12:19am EST

INDEX ANNOUNCEMENT

Modification to the Methodology of the S&P BDC Index

NEW YORK, JANUARY 11, 2018: S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") announces the following methodology change to the S&P BDC Index.

Methodology

Change

Previous

Updated

Rebalancing Frequency

Index composition is reviewed annually in September.

Index composition is reviewed quarterly in March, June, September and December.

This change will become effective prior to the market open on Thursday, March 1, 2018.

Please note the index methodology on S&P DJI's website is being updated to reflect this change. For more information about S&P DJI, please visit www.spdji.com.

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: S&P Dow Jones Indices [email protected]

S&P - Standard & Poor's published this content on 11 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2018 05:19:08 UTC.

