Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SAExploration Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2018 | 05:01pm EDT

HOUSTON, March 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAEX) (OTCQB:SXPLW) today announced plans to release its consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 on Thursday, March 15, 2018 after close of trading. SAE has scheduled a conference call for Friday, March 16, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss these results and other related matters.

SAExploration Holdings, Inc. Q4 and FY 2017 Earnings Call
Date:Friday, March 16, 2018
Time:10:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. CT)
Phone: (855) 433-0934 (Toll-Free)  or  (484) 756-4291 (Toll)

The conference call will also be broadcast live on the Investors section of SAE’s website at www.saexploration.com. To listen to the live call via the Company’s website, please go to the website at least 15 minutes early to register and download any necessary audio software. If you are unable to listen live, the webcast of the conference call will be archived on the Company’s website for at least 90 days.

About SAExploration Holdings, Inc. 

SAE is an internationally-focused oilfield services company offering a full range of vertically-integrated seismic data acquisition and logistical support services in remote and complex environments throughout Alaska, Canada, South America, Southeast Asia and West Africa. In addition to the acquisition of 2D, 3D, time-lapse 4D and multi-component seismic data on land, in transition zones and offshore in depths reaching 3,000 meters, SAE offers a full suite of logistical support and in-field data processing services, such as program design, planning and permitting, camp services and infrastructure, surveying, drilling, environmental assessment and reclamation and community relations. SAE operates crews around the world, performing major projects for its blue-chip customer base, which includes major integrated oil companies, national oil companies and large independent oil and gas exploration companies. Operations are supported through a multi-national presence in Houston, Alaska, Canada, Peru, Colombia, Bolivia, Brazil and New Zealand. For more information, please visit SAE’s website at www.saexploration.com.   

The information in SAE’s website is not, and shall not be deemed to be, a part of this notice or incorporated in filings SAE makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws with respect to SAE. These statements can be identified by the use of words or phrases such as “expects,” “estimates,” “projects,” “budgets,” “forecasts,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding SAE's financial condition, results of operations and business and SAE's expectations or beliefs concerning future periods and possible future events. These statements are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated in, and implied by, this press release. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from SAE’s expectations are described under “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in SAE’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law, SAE is not under any obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.  

Contact

SAExploration Holdings, Inc.
Ryan Abney
Vice President, Finance
(281) 258-4400
[email protected]                                                               

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:31pCAESARSTONE : Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017
BU
10:30pWEST END INDIANA BANCSHARES, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:30pCOGENTIX MEDICAL INC /DE/ : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:29pHAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:29pSPECIAL DIVERSIFIED OPPORTUNITIES : STANDARD DIVERSIFIED OPPORTUNITIES INC. Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
10:29pEVERBRIDGE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
10:28pRESOLUTE ENERGY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
10:28pSELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:28pATOMERA INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:28pPINNEYASSOCIATES : Offering Webinar on Abuse Potential Assessment of Cannabinoids
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ENEL : E.ON sees job cuts, synergies in German utilities shake-up
2'No deal' Brexit could cost UK, EU companies 58 billion pounds - report
3DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : Details Offering -- WSJ
4E.ON : German cartel office says too early to comment on E.ON's, RWE's planned Innogy deal
5MICRON TECHNOLOGY : S&P 500 MOVERS: INTC, MU

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.