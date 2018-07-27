Log in
SANY : Mini Excavators Offer World-Class Configuration and High Performance

07/27/2018 | 05:01am CEST

SYDNEY, July 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Designed for use in confined spaces, urban construction and landscaping, SANY's SY16C and SY35U mini-excavators are equipped with the Tier4 final engine, ensuring low emissions and higher efficiency, and are new choices for people who are looking for 1.82- to 3.86-ton excavators.

SANY mini excavator SY35U

Small but powerful

The SY16C and SY35U are more powerful than same-tonnage excavators offered by other brands. The SLSS-Load Sensitive Hydraulic System facilitates accurate flow distribution to improve work efficiency and to reduce fuel consumption. The enhanced hydraulic system means that the mini excavator handle larger workloads in the same time and produce more profits for machine owners. "Many Australian people are fortunate to own a house on a large area of land. A mini excavator is a great tool for homeowners when doing renovations and landscaping. The SY16C and SY35U are specially-designed to meet such needs," Zhang Kai, director of SANY's e-Business Center said.

The bucket width of the SY16C is 445mm, which is wider than regular buckets. Its max digging height is 3665mm and max digging depth is 2360mm, which enables the mini excavator to load more soil or material. The width of its retractable undercarriage can be adjusted between 980mm and 1350mm, while the machine's minimum swing radius is 1655mm, ensuring the mini excavator's can access spaces narrower than 1 meter. In addition, the highly-efficient engine drives the SY16C's operation at a fast swing speed of 10r/min, ensuring that construction work is completed quickly.

Cost-effective machine

Equipped with a customized Yanmar engine, the SY35U can reduce fuel consumption by 9.2 percent and increase efficiency by 3.3 percent, saving owners time and money. SANY's mini excavator includes a large engine hood, ensuring easy accessibility to key components and making maintenance more convenient. What's more, labor costs are waived for the first three repairs within the warranty period.

"SANY, a newcomer to Australia, is dedicated to bringing cost-effective machines and a convenient user experience to local customers," Zhang vowed.

Machines available in Sydney

Seeing is believing. Demo and stock machines are available at the Sydney warehouse, offering customers site inspections and test drives to learn more about SY16C and SY35U. Prospective buyers can make a reservation before going to the warehouse: Unit 3/42 LISBON ST, FAIRFIELD EAST NSW 2165.

For more details:

Call: 1800 GO SANY (1800 467 269)
Website: www.sanyglobal.com
Email: [email protected]

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sany-mini-excavators-offer-world-class-configuration-and-high-performance-300687102.html

SOURCE SANY


© PRNewswire 2018
