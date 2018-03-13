SANY : to show how quality changes the world at DDT Expo

SYDNEY, March 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As Australia's national expo for the earthmoving industry, the 2018 National Diesel Dirt & Turf Expo will be held from April 13 to 15. The expo is a premier opportunity for manufacturers, distributors and service providers to introduce, show and demonstrate their innovations in one exciting and convenient location. SANY Group, a global leading construction machinery manufacturer, will show its star mini excavators, latest products and services at the professional expo.

SANY shows how quality changes the world

SANY's booth is at the site 104C, covering an outdoor area of 100 square meters. SANY's latest mini excavators SY16C/SY35U will be exhibited at the expo. To let more existing customers and potential customers know about their flexibility and high efficiency, excavator shows and test drive will be available all day during the expo to invite visitors to experience.

"In Australia, many people are fortunate to own a house on a large block of land. A mini excavator is a great assistant for garden renovation, tree planting, pipe laying and small construction projects," an insider of construction machinery industry said. "SY16C and SY35U can perfectly meet Aussie people's needs for construction and renovation. They are eco-friendly and efficient, which are versatile to be applied in many working conditions," Zhang Kai, deputy director of SANY's e-Business department said that the expo is a rare chance to introduce SANY's products to Australian customers, "we've made a couple of preferential promotion policies for the upcoming expo. Customers order mini excavators at DDT expo will enjoy VIP discount directly offered by SANY and get gift package for free China Industrial Tour and door-to-door maintenance."

Besides, demo and stock machines will be available for customers in Sydney, which can ensure customers to get their machines as soon as possible. "By choosing SANY mini excavator, Aussie customers will get awareness of how quality the Chinese machines are," Zhang noted.

A glimpse of SY16C and SY35U

SY16C

SY16C is made with multiple improvements in its structure components to increase the uptime of the machine. With the reinforced work device and frame, ANSYS platform and optimized structure, the stress concentration is reduced and the service life is extended by 30 per cent on average.

The elastic undercarriage ranging from 980mm to 1350mm enables SY16C to access tight space narrower than 1m, improving travel ability and working efficiency. Furthermore, the deflectable boom can be deflected 595mm to the left and 350mm to the right, ensuring the machine reaches the edge of both crawler belts and easily handles the corner construction.

SY35U

SY35U is a zero-swing model that could save over 9.2 per cent of the fuel consumption and improves over 3.3 per cent of the working efficiency compared to other competitors. The strengthened X-frame structure and broadened undercarriage greatly improve the machine's stability.

About SANY

As a world-leading manufacturer of construction machinery and equipment, SANY has 10 key industrial parks in China and the rest of the world, offering clients both at home and abroad outstanding products and service. With manufacturing plants in the United States, Germany, India and Brazil, Sany is the first Chinese construction machinery company to invest in these countries. What's more, SANY merged Germany's Putzmeister and invested Austria's Palfinger. So far, SANY has established 10 global sales regions covering Africa, Asia-Pacific, Russia, Middle East and Latin America. The company has been recognized as one of the most innovative and successful companies in the world, and its concrete machinery is ranked No. 1 globally.

For more information

For more details, please call: 1800 GO SANY (1800 467 269) or visit our official website: http://www.sanyglobal.com/

