Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SASCO Saudi Automotive Services SJSC : Retailing and Operation Division

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/01/2018 | 01:54pm CET

01 January 2018

Retailing and Operation Division


With reference to the decree issued by the Ministry of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources dated Monday December 31, 2017 regarding the increment of the fuel prices, the company is pleased to announce to its distinguished shareholders that by studying the financial impact resulting from this increment, it was found that the company's income statement will be affected by the following: 1- Increase in the operating revenues due to increase in selling price of fuel. 2- Increase in the operating expenses due to increase in the price of fuel. 3- Increase in selling and purchasing prices of the fuel as follows: Selling price of (gasoline 91) increased from 75 halala/litter to 1.37 SAR/litter (Including VAT) while purchasing price increased from 66 halala/litter to 1.28 SAR/litter (Including VAT) causing no change in the gross profit (9 halala/litter). Selling price of (gasoline 95) increased from 90 halala/litter to 2.04 SAR/litter (Including VAT) while purchasing price increased from 81 halala/litter to 1.95 SAR/litter (Including VAT) causing no change in the gross profit (9 halala/litter). Selling price of (diesel) increased from 45 halala/litter to 47 halala/litter (Including VAT). It is worth to mention that the financial impact of this increment will reflect on the company's financial statements starting from the first quarter of 2018, while the actual value of this impact cannot be determined at this moment. SASCO assures to meet these new changes to be absorbed in the company's financial results in accordance with the directions of the board of directors.

SASCO - Saudi Automotive Services Co. SJSC published this content on 01 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 January 2018 12:54:08 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:23p Global Commercial Masticating Juicer Market - Top 5 Vendors | Technavio
05:22p DOMINION ENERGY : sending equipment, workers, to rebuild Puerto Rico grid
05:20p ZILLOW C : How will climate change affect real estate values?
05:11p FLITWAYS TECHNOLOGY, INC. (OTCMKTS : FTWS) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement
05:11p MEDOVEX CORP. (NASDAQ : MDVX) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
05:09p NATIONAL COMMERCE : Announces Closing of Merger with FirstAtlantic Financial Holdings, Inc.
05:08p BANK OF SHARJAH P J S C : SIB raises capital through issuance of convertible sukuk
05:08p TELENOR : Massive rise in number of Pakistan mobile broadband users
05:08p BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : BMW uses hybrid to plug the fuel and electric gap
05:03p Global Automotive Throttle Body Assembly Market Driven by Demand for Fuel-Efficient Vehicles | Technavio
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1COMPASS GROUP PLC : Compass Group chief, five others killed in Sydney seaplane crash
2GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED : Macau casinos post first annual revenue gain in 3 years
3NETFLIX : NETFLIX : In 2017, Netflix and Amazon changed movies - in 2018 Hollywood will fight back
4TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED : TVS MOTOR : sees 39% yoy growth in December 2017
5DOMINION ENERGY INC : DOMINION ENERGY : Solar Energy Project Comes Online in S.C.

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.