Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SAVOLA SJSC : Group announces to its Shareholders Commencement of the Electronic Voting on the Agenda items for the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting (No. 40) (First Meeting)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/22/2018 | 02:33pm CEST

Share this: FacebookTwitterLinkedIn

Reference to Savola Group announcement on the Saudi stock exchange (Tadawul) dated 25th April 2018 regarding its shareholders invitation to attend the Ordinary General Assembly (GA) Meeting which will be held on Sunday 27th May 2018 at 10:30 PM, at Savola HQ (The Headquarter Business Park - Savola Tower - Eastern Building - 7th Floor), Alshati District, Prince Faisal Bin Fahad Road, Jeddah.

Savola is pleased to inform its respective shareholders that the electronic voting will be available to enable them to vote on the GA meeting agenda items, Shareholders who are registered in (Tadawulaty) services portal can vote online starting from Wednesday, 23rd May 2018 at 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. of Sunday 27th May 2018 (the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting day).

Therefore, Savola invites all its shareholders to participate and vote online, by visiting Tadawulaty webpage on the below web-link (please note that Tadawulaty registration is free and available to all shareholders).

http://www.tadawulaty.com.sa

The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.

Disclaimer

SAVOLA Group Company SJSC published this content on 22 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2018 12:32:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:06pPerfect Corp.’s YouCam Makeup App Wins Distinguished CEW Best Beauty App Award
BU
03:06pRITE AID : Announces Results of Offer to Purchase Certain of its Outstanding Series of Notes
BU
03:06pEATON VANCE CORP. : Report for the Three and Six Month Periods Ended April 30, 2018
PR
03:06pZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
03:06pWAL MART STORES : Walmart Reaches 5th Anniversary of Veterans Welcome Home Commitment with Announcement of More than 200,000 Veteran Hires
BU
03:06pWESTCHESTER PARENTS INTRODUCE CHILDREN&RSQUO;S BOOK : I Like to Fart
GL
03:06pVISIT CARLSBAD : Pantone Color Institute, and HireInfluence Announce Results of First Ever 2018 Colors of Travel Study, Highlighting Trending Colors in Inspirational Travel Photos across Social Media
BU
03:06pConnectWise Names Brad Schow as Vice President of Consulting
GL
03:06pAVAYA : Named a Leader by Gartner in 2018 Magic Quadrant for Contact Center Infrastructure, Worldwide
BU
03:05pQIAGEN : Welcomes WHO’s Essential Diagnostics List Which Includes QuantiFERON-TB Gold
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALTICE : French telecoms stocks rise as regulator re-ignites merger talk
2STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED : STEEL & TUBE : Price Movement Notification
3TRANSOCEAN LTD : TRANSOCEAN LTD. (NYSE:RIG) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders
4SIEMENS : SIEMENS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: Release of a capital market information
5GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY (THE) : GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER : wiped from city skyline

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.