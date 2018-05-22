SAVOLA SJSC : Group announces to its Shareholders Commencement of the Electronic Voting on the Agenda items for the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting (No. 40) (First Meeting)

Share this: FacebookTwitterLinkedIn
Reference to Savola Group announcement on the Saudi stock exchange (Tadawul) dated 25th April 2018 regarding its shareholders invitation to attend the Ordinary General Assembly (GA) Meeting which will be held on Sunday 27th May 2018 at 10:30 PM, at Savola HQ (The Headquarter Business Park - Savola Tower - Eastern Building - 7th Floor), Alshati District, Prince Faisal Bin Fahad Road, Jeddah.
Savola is pleased to inform its respective shareholders that the electronic voting will be available to enable them to vote on the GA meeting agenda items, Shareholders who are registered in (Tadawulaty) services portal can vote online starting from Wednesday, 23rd May 2018 at 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. of Sunday 27th May 2018 (the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting day).
Therefore, Savola invites all its shareholders to participate and vote online, by visiting Tadawulaty webpage on the below web-link (please note that Tadawulaty registration is free and available to all shareholders).
http://www.tadawulaty.com.sa
The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.
Disclaimer
SAVOLA Group Company SJSC published this content on 22 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2018 12:32:05 UTC