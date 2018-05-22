SAVOLA SJSC : Group announces to its Shareholders Commencement of the Electronic Voting on the Agenda items for the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting (No. 40) (First Meeting)

Share this: FacebookTwitterLinkedIn

Reference to Savola Group announcement on the Saudi stock exchange (Tadawul) dated 25th April 2018 regarding its shareholders invitation to attend the Ordinary General Assembly (GA) Meeting which will be held on Sunday 27th May 2018 at 10:30 PM, at Savola HQ (The Headquarter Business Park - Savola Tower - Eastern Building - 7th Floor), Alshati District, Prince Faisal Bin Fahad Road, Jeddah.

Savola is pleased to inform its respective shareholders that the electronic voting will be available to enable them to vote on the GA meeting agenda items, Shareholders who are registered in (Tadawulaty) services portal can vote online starting from Wednesday, 23rd May 2018 at 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. of Sunday 27th May 2018 (the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting day).

Therefore, Savola invites all its shareholders to participate and vote online, by visiting Tadawulaty webpage on the below web-link (please note that Tadawulaty registration is free and available to all shareholders).

http://www.tadawulaty.com.sa