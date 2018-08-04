Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SBGL ALERT NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Sibanye Gold Limited Investors of Important Deadline in First Filed Case Commenced by Firm – SBGL

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/04/2018 | 01:18am CEST

NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL) from April 7, 2017 through June 26, 2018 (the “Class Period”) of the important August 27, 2018 lead plaintiff deadline in the first filed class action commence by the firm. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Sibanye investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Sibanye class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1369.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] or [email protected] for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION.  UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Sibanye’s culture places short-term profits over safety; (2) consequently, almost half of South Africa’s 2018 mining fatalities occurred in Sibanye mines; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 27, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1369.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at [email protected] or [email protected].

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:
      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      Zachary Halper, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor
      New York, NY  10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      [email protected]
      [email protected]
      [email protected]
      www.rosenlegal.com


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08/03HB GRANDI : Good fishing all summer
PU
08/03EQUITY RESIDENTIAL : Santa Clara residents hit back at massive housing proposal
AQ
08/03HB GRANDI : Vopnafjörður working around the clock
PU
08/03IMPINJ INC. Girard Gibbs Announces Investigation on Behalf of PI Investors
BU
08/03SO-CALLED SOCIAL : Week of July 30
PU
08/03Metairie Real Estate Veteran Shaun McCarthy and his McCarthy Group, REALTORS Team Join Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices United Properties
BU
08/03DELTA AIR LINES : plane turns onto closed taxiway at Detroit airport
AQ
08/03CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES : Charter flight from China makes historic first landing at Pittsburgh airport
AQ
08/03CALIFORNIA ABLAZE : More evacuations in Mendocino, updates from state's other fires
AQ
08/03WELLS FARGO : Faces Probes Over Low-Income Tax Credits
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FRIDAY NIGHT INC : FRIDAY NIGHT INC. : Announces Short Form Prospectus Offering of Convertible Debenture Units..
2RICE : Chinese researchers charged in conspiracy to steal U.S. rice technology
3NANOXPLORE INC : NANOXPLORE : Announces Correction to Prior News Release
4AT&T : AT&T : U.S. court allows release of bench transcripts in AT&T merger fight
5SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES, INC. : SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES : Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.