Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SCS Engineers and WEHRLE Umwelt GmbH Announce Teaming Agreement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2018 | 12:01pm CEST

Long Beach, California and Emmendingen, Germany, Aug. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCS Engineers (SCS), and WEHRLE Umwelt GmbH (WEHRLE), today announced the availability of integrated services between the two firms to streamline the design-build of leachate treatment facilities in the United States. 

SCS’s depth of experience with the engineering, construction, operations, monitoring, and management of U.S. landfills, as well as industrial wastewater treatment systems, and WEHRLE’s depth of experience designing landfill leachate and industrial wastewater treatment plants around the world creates opportunities for both firms to bring more sustainable solutions to their clients. 

In the last several years, U.S. landfill owners and operators are increasingly under pressure to meet more strident water quality demands while keeping their rates low. Selecting the most effective method of treatment at a sustainable cost requires advanced landfill engineering expertise, waste management expertise, and excellent knowledge of which proven wastewater treatment technologies will perform best depending on the type and location of the landfill, the leachate composition, and the volume of leachate generated, among other considerations.

“The SCS Engineers and WEHRLE Umwelt teaming agreement brings a world of talent and technologies to our U.S. clients, improving our support to the private and municipal solid waste industries, with the responsibility of generating cleaner wastewater,” said Samuel Cooke, an SCS vice president, and the firm’s national liquids management director. 

"As global technology leader for the treatment of complex wastewaters, WEHRLE has built up an excellent reputation in over 40 countries worldwide with more than 250 installations. Detailed customized consultation upfront of the projects is important to us - especially since we are dealing with multiple technologies that require explanation and competence. SCS with its technological knowledge and background of US waste industries is for us the perfect match to bring best long-term economical solutions to demanding customers." said Frank Natau, WEHRLE's Senior Expert for treatment of leachate and waste-derived effluents.

0_int_UF-NF_landfill_leachate_WEHRLE_SCS_Engineers.jpg
WEHRLE hybrid processes consisting of a High-Performance MBR (picture: external tubular ultrafiltration, UF) and Nanofiltration (NF) in skid mount design for treating landfill leachate.


2_int_rz_WEHRLELogo_RGB.png
https://www.wehrle-werk.de/en/environmental-technology


4_int_SCS_Engineers_short_bar.jpg


About SCS

SCS Engineers’ environmental solutions are a direct result of our experience and dedication to solid waste management and other industries responsible for safeguarding the environment. For more information about SCS, please visit our website at www.scsengineers.com, contact [email protected], or follow us on your preferred social media. 

About WEHRLE

WEHRLE Umwelt GmbH, headquartered in Emmendingen, Germany provides over 150 years of experience in mechanical and plant engineering for energy and environmental technology. WEHRLE services focus on plant and system solutions for cleaning highly polluted wastewater. For more information about WEHRLE, please visit our website at www.wehrle-werk.de, contact [email protected]

Attachments 

Corporate Communications
SCS Engineers
1-800-767-4727
[email protected]

© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:18pSIMON PROPERTY : Next step for Ocean County Mall? Lifestyle center, stores, restaurants
AQ
12:18pK ELECTRIC : KE Kickers Victorious against Karachi Women FC in Opening U-19 Match - Press Release issued by K-Electric
AQ
12:18pPAKISTAN TELECOMMUNICATION : PTCL holds Football Tournament for Teenagers - Press Release issued by Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited
AQ
12:18pPAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES : Flight from China carrying 214 stranded Pakistanis reaches Lahore
AQ
12:18pEDGEWELL PERSONAL : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
12:18pPAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES : going to the IMF will be 'disastrous', says Raza Rabbani
AQ
12:17pSANCHEZ ENERGY CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:16pTP ICAP : Broker TP ICAP chooses Paris as its EU hub post-Brexit
RE
12:16pAEROFLOT ROSSIYSKIYE AVIALINII : confirms place among top 20 global airlines by passenger traffic
PU
12:16pAUG 07, 2018INNOVUS PHARMA ANNOUNCES THREE REGULATORY FILINGS WITH HEALTH CANADA FOR ITS PRODUCTS : XyralidÂ® Suppositories, Beyond HumanÂ® Testosterone and RecalMax(TM)
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : China bounce pushes world shares toward six-month high
2AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY : Facebook in talks with banks to expand customer service
3BEIERSDORF : BEIERSDORF : Raises 2018 Sales Outlook on 1st Half Performance
4UNIPER SE : Uniper Swung to 1st Half Loss on Derivative Revaluation
5FRED. OLSEN ENERGY ASA : FRED OLSEN ENERGY : Refinancing update

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.