SCS Engineers and WEHRLE Umwelt GmbH Announce Teaming Agreement

Long Beach, California and Emmendingen, Germany, Aug. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCS Engineers (SCS), and WEHRLE Umwelt GmbH (WEHRLE), today announced the availability of integrated services between the two firms to streamline the design-build of leachate treatment facilities in the United States.



SCS’s depth of experience with the engineering, construction, operations, monitoring, and management of U.S. landfills, as well as industrial wastewater treatment systems, and WEHRLE’s depth of experience designing landfill leachate and industrial wastewater treatment plants around the world creates opportunities for both firms to bring more sustainable solutions to their clients.



In the last several years, U.S. landfill owners and operators are increasingly under pressure to meet more strident water quality demands while keeping their rates low. Selecting the most effective method of treatment at a sustainable cost requires advanced landfill engineering expertise, waste management expertise, and excellent knowledge of which proven wastewater treatment technologies will perform best depending on the type and location of the landfill, the leachate composition, and the volume of leachate generated, among other considerations.



“The SCS Engineers and WEHRLE Umwelt teaming agreement brings a world of talent and technologies to our U.S. clients, improving our support to the private and municipal solid waste industries, with the responsibility of generating cleaner wastewater,” said Samuel Cooke, an SCS vice president, and the firm’s national liquids management director.



"As global technology leader for the treatment of complex wastewaters, WEHRLE has built up an excellent reputation in over 40 countries worldwide with more than 250 installations. Detailed customized consultation upfront of the projects is important to us - especially since we are dealing with multiple technologies that require explanation and competence. SCS with its technological knowledge and background of US waste industries is for us the perfect match to bring best long-term economical solutions to demanding customers." said Frank Natau, WEHRLE's Senior Expert for treatment of leachate and waste-derived effluents.





WEHRLE hybrid processes consisting of a High-Performance MBR (picture: external tubular ultrafiltration, UF) and Nanofiltration (NF) in skid mount design for treating landfill leachate.



About SCS

SCS Engineers’ environmental solutions are a direct result of our experience and dedication to solid waste management and other industries responsible for safeguarding the environment. For more information about SCS, please visit our website at www.scsengineers.com, contact [email protected], or follow us on your preferred social media.

About WEHRLE

WEHRLE Umwelt GmbH, headquartered in Emmendingen, Germany provides over 150 years of experience in mechanical and plant engineering for energy and environmental technology. WEHRLE services focus on plant and system solutions for cleaning highly polluted wastewater. For more information about WEHRLE, please visit our website at www.wehrle-werk.de, contact [email protected]

