SEABOARD INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Seaboard Corporation - SEB

Since September 2014, the Company has been the recipient of numerous subpoenas and informal inquiries by the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) seeking information relating to foreign entities as well as an affiliate of Seaboard, including a 2017 probe into money transfers and bank accounts in the Democratic Republic of Congo and other African countries for which the DOJ also seeks “to interview certain Seaboard employees and to obtain testimony before a grand jury.” In February 2016, the Company revealed it was being investigated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (“EPA”) under the Clean Air Act with regard to ammonia releases at an Oklahoma processing plant, disclosing later in December 2017 that it had settled the violations by “agreeing to pay a civil penalty and to implement a supplemental environmental project, the aggregate amount of both totaling less than $1 million.”

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Seaboard’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Seaboard’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

