Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SEC Charges Recidivist in Stock Manipulation Scheme

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/27/2018 | 11:05pm CEST

Washington, DC--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2018) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today charged Howard M. Appel with manipulating the stocks of three microcap companies while on supervised release following his criminal conviction for a prior securities fraud.

According to the SEC’s complaint, Appel orchestrated multiple schemes to manipulate the market for trading in shares of Virtual Piggy Inc., (VPIG), Red Mountain Resources Inc. (RDMP), and Rio Bravo Oil Inc. (RIOB), and concealed his activity by using overseas associates and nominee brokerage accounts. The SEC’s complaint alleges that Appel secretly acquired ownership or control over sufficient shares of the companies so that he and his associates could manipulate their stocks through coordinated trading activity. As alleged in the complaint, Appel kept tight control over the trading and engaged in matched trading with his associates. In one instance, Appel allegedly sought to coordinate artificial bidding activity to prevent the price of RDMP from dropping, emailing instructions to his associates:  “Have ur guy for 12500 at .87 and another 7500 at .85 in case we get hit by selling today. (My guy above that bidding .87).” In another example in the complaint, Appel sold 200,000 shares of RIOB to accounts controlled by one of his associates overseas in a series of matched trades that accounted for 80 percent of the reported volume on RIOB’s second day of trading. 

“The charges here outline a scheme in which a repeat fraudster pocketed millions of dollars by manipulating the stock price of multiple microcap companies,” said Marc P. Berger, Director of the SEC’s New York Regional Office. “Despite his use of elaborate arrangements and foreign jurisdictions to disguise unlawful trading activity, we detected Appel’s fraud and obtained a bar against him to protect the investing public.” 

The SEC’s complaint, which was filed in federal court in Pennsylvania, charges Appel with violating prohibitions against the anti-manipulation and antifraud provisions of the federal securities laws. Appel has agreed to settle the SEC’s charges. Appel will be barred from serving as an officer or director of a public company. The court will determine monetary sanctions and other relief at a later date. 

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania today announced a parallel criminal action against Appel.  

The SEC’s investigation was conducted in the New York office by Rhonda Jung, Melissa Coppola and Adam Grace under the supervision of Lara Shalov Mehraban. The litigation will be led by Preethi Krishnamurthy and Ms. Jung. The SEC appreciates the assistance of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.


© Newsfilecorp 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:05aPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of CBS Corporation - CBS
GL
12:03aCABLE CRACKDOWN : State Public Service Commission reverses approval of Charter-Time Warner merger
AQ
12:01aThe Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MRCY, QCOM and ACAD
GL
07/27PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Supreme Federal Court Grants Favorable Injunction to Petrobras in the Process on Minimum Compensation per Level and Working Regime
PU
07/27SAO MARTINHO : Notice to Shareholders - Dividends
PU
07/27FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION : Overseer of Fannie, Freddie in probe for alleged harassment
AQ
07/27NOT REAL NEWS : Molson Coors is not giving out free beer
AQ
07/27UR ENERGY : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/27LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Acadia Pharmaceuticals, Inc. To Contact The Firm
GL
07/27TELEPERFORMANCE : PACTV Community Channel schedule, week of July 29
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV : NXP SEMICONDUCTORS : Dutch Chip Maker Is Back at Square One -- WSJ
2Fiat Chrysler says it did not know about Marchionne's illness
3AMAZON.COM : Amazon earnings skyrocket on cloud computing, advertising
4FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Twitter warns fake account purge to keep erasing users, shares drop 19 percent
5MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : MCDONALD : Revenue Falls As It Sells Off Restaurants -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.