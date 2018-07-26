Log in
SEMA Specialty Equipment Market Association : ’19 Chevy Silverado, GMC Sierra OEM CAD Data Now Available Through Tech Transfer

07/26/2018 | 08:51pm CEST

By SEMA Editors

OEM CAD data for the '19 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra is now available through the SEMA Garage Tech Transfer program. The available files are for Crew Cab models with 5-ft.-8-in.- and 6-ft.-6-in.-pickup beds.

Tech Transfer members can browse the SEMA Garage Tech Transfer website repository to view available files. If your desired files are not listed, an OEM CAD request can be placed, and the SEMA Garage team will work to acquire the data.

Those who are not Tech Transfer members and are interested in accessing OEM CAD for these and many other vehicles, should contact [email protected].

Disclaimer

SEMA - Specialty Equipment Market Association published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 18:50:01 UTC
