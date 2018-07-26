SFL : Releases Its 2018 Interim Financial Report

Regulatory News:
SFL (Paris:FLY) has published its Interim Financial Report for the six
months ended 30 June 2018 and filed it with France’s securities
regulator, Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF). The document can be
viewed at the SFL website, www.fonciere-lyonnaise.com,
in the “Publications” section under "Reports".
About SFL
Leader in the prime segment of the Parisian commercial real estate
market, Société Foncière Lyonnaise stands out for the quality of its
property portfolio, which is valued at €6.4 billion and is focused on
the Central Business District of Paris (#cloud.paris, Edouard VII,
Washington Plaza, etc.), and for the quality of its client portfolio,
which is composed of prestigious companies in the consulting, media,
digital, luxury, finance and insurance sectors. As France’s oldest
property company, SFL demonstrates year after year an unwavering
commitment to its strategy focused on creating a high value in use for
users and, ultimately, substantial appraisal values for its properties.
Stock market: Euronext Paris Compartment A – Euronext Paris ISIN
FR0000033409 – Bloomberg: FLY FP – Reuters: FLYP PA
S&P rating: BBB+ stable outlook
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180726005760/en/