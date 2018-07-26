Log in
SFL : Releases Its 2018 Interim Financial Report

07/26/2018 | 01:04pm EDT

Regulatory News:

SFL (Paris:FLY) has published its Interim Financial Report for the six months ended 30 June 2018 and filed it with France’s securities regulator, Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF). The document can be viewed at the SFL website, www.fonciere-lyonnaise.com, in the “Publications” section under "Reports".

About SFL

Leader in the prime segment of the Parisian commercial real estate market, Société Foncière Lyonnaise stands out for the quality of its property portfolio, which is valued at €6.4 billion and is focused on the Central Business District of Paris (#cloud.paris, Edouard VII, Washington Plaza, etc.), and for the quality of its client portfolio, which is composed of prestigious companies in the consulting, media, digital, luxury, finance and insurance sectors. As France’s oldest property company, SFL demonstrates year after year an unwavering commitment to its strategy focused on creating a high value in use for users and, ultimately, substantial appraisal values for its properties.

Stock market: Euronext Paris Compartment A – Euronext Paris ISIN FR0000033409 – Bloomberg: FLY FP – Reuters: FLYP PA

S&P rating: BBB+ stable outlook


© Business Wire 2018
