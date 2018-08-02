SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE : knackt 3-Millionen-Kunden-Marke. Servicequalität und Preis-/Leistung Verhältnis finden europaweit großen Zuspruch.

Service quality and value-for-money ratio attract customers across Continental Europe.

Venlo, the Netherlands, 02 August 2018. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE continues on its rapid growth course: More than 3 million active customers - i.e. customers who have placed at least one order during the past 12 months - trust the extensive offering and award-winning customer service of Europe's leading online pharmacy. The company's customer base had increased by ca. 900,000 people to 2.7 million in 2017, meaning SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE has doubled the number of active customers over the last 2 years.

'We're very excited to have passed the 3 million customer barrier - that is another milestone in our European success story', says Stephan Weber, Chief Marketing & Sales Officer and Deputy CEO of SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE. 'Our continued growth shows that our strategy to provide customers with a broad product range, fair prices and a high level of service and safety is hitting a chord with European consumers.' Customers of Europe's leading online pharmacy can choose from more than 100,000 products at attractive prices.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE's customers are also convinced by the high level of safety when ordering as evidenced by multiple seals of approval from independent testing organizations like TÜV Nord and Trusted Shops, which awarded shop-apotheke.com its top 'very good' rating based on more than 520.000 customer ratings. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE also regularly receives high marks from renowned media including Die Welt, Handelsblatt and Focus Money. Top scores in the annual SEMPORA survey of the pharmacy market also show the company's excellent standing with both consumers and industry insiders.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE is active in seven European markets (Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Spain and Italy). The local webshops' offerings are tailored to customers' needs and wishes in the different markets and provide a broad range of country-specific products.

The product portfolio includes OTC and prescription medications as well as beauty and personal care products, homeopathic products and pet medicines. Following the recent acquisition of nu3, SHOP APOTHEKE is now offering a substantially larger range of functional foods and will be the exclusive online pharmacy for nu3's superfoods, natural foods, low carb and sports foods brands.

SHOP APOTHEKE expects the size of the average shopping cart to increase following the takeover of the nu3. Internationally, particularly in the French market, the online penetration rate for functional foods is substantially higher (ca. 20%) than for e.g. OTC medications (3-4%)

ABOUT SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE is the leading and fastest growing online pharmacy in Continental Europe. With the acquisition of Europa Apotheek Venlo in November 2017, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE significantly extended its European market leadership with an expanded product range for the whole family in the areas of OTC, beauty and care products as well as prescription drugs.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE already operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, France, Belgium, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands. In Germany, the TÜV-certified shop-apotheke.com is the market leading. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE delivers a broad range of more than 100,000 original products to over 3 million active customers quickly and at attractive prices. In addition, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE provides comprehensive and consistent pharmaceutical services.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. has been listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 13 October 2016.