SIGOS: Digital Experience - 120 mobile network operators from 60 countries meet in Nuremberg

For more than 10 years, SIGOS has been inviting mobile network operators
from all over the world to the annual telecommunications conference.
After venues such as Düsseldorf, Berlin, Munich, Beijing, Kuala Lumpur,
etc., this year's multi-day conference took place at the Nuremberg
convention centre.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180723005282/en/
SIGOS conference panel discussion - photo: www.uwe-niklas.com
Over 120 network operators and telecommunications companies from over 60
countries worldwide came together to talk about the latest innovations
in areas such as network quality, performance, 5G, IoT, roaming, and
telecommunications fraud detection solutions.
Dr. Ulrich Maly, Lord Mayor of the City of Nuremberg, welcomed the
international audience in his opening speech and explained:"...when we
talk about mobile communication, then we talk about people and their
needs that are and should be the focus of attention".
Adrian Scrase, CTO of the European Telecommunications Standards
Institute, underlined the importance of international cooperation
between industry and governments to achieve ambitious goals such as 5G,
the smart city – not only safely but also successfully.
In numerous lectures, panel discussions and workshops, representatives
of leading network operators and international companies discussed how
they use SIGOS solutions in the existing 3G, 4G network technologies and
how they will use them in the future in 5G networks. An important core
element here is the strategy discussion on new successful business
models and innovative areas of use.
Adil Kaya, CEO of SIGOS GmbH, stated that: "Mobile radio has become an
integral part of our lives. More and more people worldwide are using
network services. The way in which they are used is subject to constant
change and great innovative power. SIGOS is the world market leader for
active test solutions and enables network operators worldwide to ensure
best quality mobile communication".
With over 400 guests, the conference is the largest telecommunications
conference in this field worldwide.
About SIGOS:
With its headquarters in Nuremberg, Germany, SIGOS has been offering its
customers active test solutions for securing network quality and
services via mobile networks (apps) since 1989. In addition to
end-to-end test solutions, the portfolio includes the largest roaming
test system with a test infrastructure in almost every country in the
world, as well as solutions for detecting network fraud.
SIGOS is the leading provider worldwide, with over 450 network operators
in 156 countries, including the top 100 mobile networks, as well as over
600 enterprise customers.
The original source-language text of this announcement is the official,
authoritative version. Translations are provided as an accommodation
only, and should be cross-referenced with the source-language text,
which is the only version of the text intended to have legal effect.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180723005282/en/