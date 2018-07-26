SME Security : to Bring Fast-Track Cybersecurity Resilience to Australian SMEs

Today, SME Security announces the launch of its fast-track Cybersecurity
Resilience Accelerator (CRA) for small and medium-sized enterprises
(SME) within Australia and New Zealand. The CRA has been designed to
enable time-poor SME businesses to enhance their cybersecurity
resilience in a matter of days without the need for security specialists
on staff.
“The web is a risky place, but all businesses need to use it. Big
business is managing their risk by investing in cybersecurity resources
and infrastructure. But those investments are typically beyond the reach
of most SMEs,” said Simon Gibbard, Founder of Shore Up Security. “Our
goal is to make cybersecurity resilience practical and affordable for
all SMEs.”
SME Security’s CRA offering combines the Password Coach’s program of
animated phishing awareness training with Authentic8’s secure
cloud-based web access to enable SME businesses to defend against
web-borne malware attacks and phishing scams with minimal cost,
disruption or reliance on internal resources.
“We’ve teamed up with secure browsing experts Authentic8 to bring
malware-resistant web access to SME businesses in Australia and New
Zealand. This is a really significant development, because when
businesses access the web this way, it is simply not possible for their
devices to become infected by web-borne malware such as ransomware.
Furthermore, by adding cybersecurity awareness training to the service,
all employees become equipped to spot and avoid phishing scams, in all
their forms. These two cloud services enable any SME business to address
key vulnerabilities in their existing cybersecurity defences in pretty
short order,” said Gibbard.
SME Security’s Cybersecurity Resilience Accelerator (CRA) is licensed on
a per user basis and can be purchased with a credit card. Both the
training and technology components of the CRA are available on a free
30-day trial. Interested parties may sign-up at https://www.smesecurity.com.au/signup.
About SME Security
SME Security provides cybersecurity training and technology to enable
small and medium-sized enterprises in Australia and New Zealand to
mitigate the risk of doing business in a connected world. For more
information, visit https://www.smesecurity.com.au.
SME Security is operated by Shore Up Security PTY based in Sydney,
Australia.
