SMP Pharmacy Solutions Announces Enhanced Offerings, Services and Savings

MIAMI, July 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMP Pharmacy Solutions announced today the enhanced offerings they will be providing to their customers. Committed to creating healthier patients by improving their quality of life, SMP recently partnered with Galen Partners to continue on its mission of redefining the pharmacy experience and underscore its well-established reputation for being a trusted liaison between the patient, doctor’s office, drug manufacturer and insurance provider. Galen Partners is a healthcare-focused growth equity investment firm based in Stamford, Connecticut.



“We are very excited about this partnership and how it will better serve our patients, clients and partner’s needs,” said Armando Bardisa, SMP’s Founder and CEO. “We will continue to build on the momentum we have created over the past 15 years, providing superior service and care within the Specialty, Compounding and Fertility sectors”.

The established partnership will equip SMP with additional tools and resources to roll out enhanced services. Post implementation of these new programs, SMP is projecting an annual savings of over $10 million to the healthcare system, with most savings coming directly from patient out-pocket expenses and reduced hospital readmissions.

Highlights of the enhanced offerings include:

Dedicated Patient Navigators



Custom Patient-Clinical Management Programs that will improve the patients' quality of care by offering medication adherence programs, improved compliance programs and high-touch clinical management programs



New Proprietary Prior Authorization Management Program will reduce the turn-around times, reduce cost and improve time to fill



will reduce the turn-around times, reduce cost and improve time to fill Enhanced Data Reporting Providing real-time information to healthcare providers, pharmaceutical companies and health plans to precisely manage patient medication therapy and improve outcomes

“We are proud of SMP’s continued success and commitment to high-quality services provided to our patients, doctor’s offices and drug manufacturers and are excited to offer our new enhanced services,” said Brian Brito, SMP’s Vice President.

SMP Pharmacy Solutions has a history of delivering quality patient care through personalized service, highly trained and knowledgeable staff, advanced data and analytics, and a company culture centered on teamwork and integrity.

SMP Pharmacy Solutions is a leading specialty pharmacy that provides treatments for a variety of complex disease states. Since 2003, management has grown SMP from a local retail pharmacy to a nationwide specialty pharmacy with licenses in 45 states and strategic partnerships with leading manufacturers and MSOs. SMP differentiates itself from other specialty pharmacies by its industry-leading service, combining customizable patient management and pharmacy programs with access to in-demand therapeutics. SMP has established a nationwide reputation with patients, payors, providers, and manufacturers for delivering true healthcare value to all constituents. SMP has developed specific therapeutic expertise in fertility and rheumatoid arthritis, and has strong experience in dermatology, infectious disease, gastroenterology, osteoporosis, and oncology. For more information, please visit www.SMPpharmacy.com.