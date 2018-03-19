SMS Assist : Expands Operational Expertise with Hiring of Frank Kelly as Senior Vice President of Customer Service

SMS Assist today announced the hiring of Frank Kelly as its new senior
vice president of customer service. In his new role, Kelly will be
responsible for implementing cutting-edge customer service strategies
and enhancing the overall SMS Assist customer experience.
By combining property management expertise with technology-driven
innovation, SMS Assist creates radically higher levels of transparency
and efficiency for companies managing complex physical footprints. SMS
Assist leverages subject-matter expertise and data-based insights to
manage the costs and strategy of maintaining commercial and residential
real estate, ultimately creating more value for owners. Kelly’s proven
operational leadership will help SMS Assist keep customer satisfaction
at the forefront.
“As we create enhancements to our current offerings, being a leader in
customer service continues to be a focus,” said Taylor Rhodes, CEO of
SMS Assist. “Frank Kelly has proven expertise in using leading-edge
technology to build and manage customer service functions. As we
continue expanding the ways we add value for our customers, Frank’s
robust experience will ensure that delighting our customers remains
paramount.”
Before joining SMS Assist, Kelly was most recently a senior vice
president of domestic operations and global workforce management at The
Results Companies, where he led a team of 4,200 employees across 15
sites. Previously, Kelly held leadership roles in the CloudSource
Division of Sutherland Global Services and at Teleperformance, TRG
Customer Solutions, Arise Virtual Solutions and Convergys.
With more than 30 years of experience in customer service leadership,
Kelly has a proven track record of steering global operations,
particularly in assessing and deploying the right mix of technologies,
tools, processes and people-management required to create world-class
customer service models. Kelly will be focused on driving efficiencies
and satisfaction for all of SMS Assist’s stakeholders, including its
team members.
“The opportunity to join a growing company like SMS Assist is very
exciting, and I look forward to working side-by-side with the leadership
team as we explore new ways to enhance the customer experience,” said
Kelly. “I enjoy using technology and innovative processes to help
improve customer service capabilities, and I’m thrilled to join a
company that has used a similar approach to transform its industry.”
Kelly, who is relocating from the Salt Lake City area to Chicago, earned
his bachelor’s degree from the University of Virginia and an MBA from
George Washington University.
About SMS Assist
SMS Assist is a Chicago-based technology company providing multisite
property management to a roster of Fortune 500 clients with a team of
more than 750 dedicated employees and more than 186,000 service
locations. Using its proprietary software platform to manage its network
of more than 20,000 affiliate subcontractors, SMS Assist offers a suite
of property management benefits including leveraged pricing of products
and services, $50 million insurance policy, real-time services
validation, instant invoicing, automatic service audits and data
analysis to ensure quality and cost efficiency. SMS Assist is
revolutionizing multisite property management services for its growing
list of national and Fortune 500 clients including Family Dollar,
JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORLY) and
Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH). To learn more, visit smsassist.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180319005085/en/