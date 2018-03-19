SMS Assist : Expands Operational Expertise with Hiring of Frank Kelly as Senior Vice President of Customer Service

Frank Kelly to Strengthen Operations and Enhance Customer Service Strategy

SMS Assist today announced the hiring of Frank Kelly as its new senior vice president of customer service. In his new role, Kelly will be responsible for implementing cutting-edge customer service strategies and enhancing the overall SMS Assist customer experience.

By combining property management expertise with technology-driven innovation, SMS Assist creates radically higher levels of transparency and efficiency for companies managing complex physical footprints. SMS Assist leverages subject-matter expertise and data-based insights to manage the costs and strategy of maintaining commercial and residential real estate, ultimately creating more value for owners. Kelly’s proven operational leadership will help SMS Assist keep customer satisfaction at the forefront.

“As we create enhancements to our current offerings, being a leader in customer service continues to be a focus,” said Taylor Rhodes, CEO of SMS Assist. “Frank Kelly has proven expertise in using leading-edge technology to build and manage customer service functions. As we continue expanding the ways we add value for our customers, Frank’s robust experience will ensure that delighting our customers remains paramount.”

Before joining SMS Assist, Kelly was most recently a senior vice president of domestic operations and global workforce management at The Results Companies, where he led a team of 4,200 employees across 15 sites. Previously, Kelly held leadership roles in the CloudSource Division of Sutherland Global Services and at Teleperformance, TRG Customer Solutions, Arise Virtual Solutions and Convergys.

With more than 30 years of experience in customer service leadership, Kelly has a proven track record of steering global operations, particularly in assessing and deploying the right mix of technologies, tools, processes and people-management required to create world-class customer service models. Kelly will be focused on driving efficiencies and satisfaction for all of SMS Assist’s stakeholders, including its team members.

“The opportunity to join a growing company like SMS Assist is very exciting, and I look forward to working side-by-side with the leadership team as we explore new ways to enhance the customer experience,” said Kelly. “I enjoy using technology and innovative processes to help improve customer service capabilities, and I’m thrilled to join a company that has used a similar approach to transform its industry.”

Kelly, who is relocating from the Salt Lake City area to Chicago, earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Virginia and an MBA from George Washington University.

About SMS Assist

SMS Assist is a Chicago-based technology company providing multisite property management to a roster of Fortune 500 clients with a team of more than 750 dedicated employees and more than 186,000 service locations. Using its proprietary software platform to manage its network of more than 20,000 affiliate subcontractors, SMS Assist offers a suite of property management benefits including leveraged pricing of products and services, $50 million insurance policy, real-time services validation, instant invoicing, automatic service audits and data analysis to ensure quality and cost efficiency. SMS Assist is revolutionizing multisite property management services for its growing list of national and Fortune 500 clients including Family Dollar, JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORLY) and Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH). To learn more, visit smsassist.com.

