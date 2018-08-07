Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SMS : Notice regarding Determination of Details of Issuance of Paid-in Stock Options (Stock Acquisition Rights) with Performance Conditions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2018 | 10:21am CEST

August 7, 2018

SMS CO., LTD.

(Company Code: 2175, TSE 1st Section)

https://www.bm-sms.co.jp/eng/

Notice regarding Determination of Details of Issuance of Paid-in Stock Options (Stock Acquisition Rights) with Performance Conditions

SMS CO., LTD. (the "Company") hereby announces that it has finalized the undetermined items of the paid-in stock options (the "Stock Acquisition Rights") with performance conditions to be issued to the directors and employees of the Company and its subsidiaries in accordance with the board of directorsʼ resolution of July 18, 2018.

  • 1. Allottees of Stock Acquisition Rights and number thereof, and number of Stock Acquisition Rights to be allotted

    Directors and employees of the Company and its subsidiaries, totaling 47 persons, and a total of 1,800 Stock Acquisition Rights.

  • 2. Total number of Stock Acquisition Rights 1,800 units

  • 3. Class and number of shares underlying Stock Acquisition Rights

    The number of shares underlying Stock Acquisition Right shall be 180,000 shares of the Companyʼs common stock.

For reference:

"Notice regarding Issuance of Paid-in Stock Options (Stock Acquisition Rights) with Performance Conditions" released on July 18, 2018.

Disclaimer

SMS Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 08:20:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:42aTHE 2018 TELECOMS MARKET IN UKRAINE : Fixed & Mobile -- Featuring MTS, Turkcell, Ukrtelecom, VEON, Vega Telecom, and Volia - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
10:41aALLOT COMMUNICATIONS : Is TV Piracy a Problem or an Opportunity?
PU
10:41aPORR : acquires new infrastructure order in Poland
PU
10:37aMARI PETROLEUM : sponsors 'hiking and trekking'
AQ
10:37aTELENOR : Velocity partners with incubation centres
AQ
10:37aAUTOMOTIVE SHIELDING : Worldwide Analysis & Outlook to 2025 - The Intelligent Park Assist in EMI Application is the Fastest Growing Segment
GL
10:36aCOMMERZBANK : beats second quarter profit forecast but sees higher costs
RE
10:36aNISSAN MOTOR : Heritage meets Nissan Intelligent Mobility in Monterey
AQ
10:36aPAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES : Stranded Pakistanis in China reach home
AQ
10:36aSTRABAG : consortium awarded large contract for the Oldenburg–Wilhelmshaven rail upgrade line
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Rebound in Chinese shares, solid U.S. earnings support Asia
2AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY : Facebook in talks with banks to expand customer service
3UNIPER SE : Uniper Swung to 1st Half Loss on Derivative Revaluation
4DEUTSCHE POST : DEUTSCHE POST : 2Q Profit Declined on PEP Division Problems
5BEIERSDORF : BEIERSDORF : Raises 2018 Sales Outlook on 1st Half Performance

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.