SMS : Notice regarding Determination of Details of Issuance of Paid-in Stock Options (Stock Acquisition Rights) with Performance Conditions

SMS CO., LTD.
(Company Code: 2175, TSE 1st Section)
https://www.bm-sms.co.jp/eng/
Notice regarding Determination of Details of Issuance of Paid-in Stock Options (Stock Acquisition Rights) with Performance Conditions
SMS CO., LTD. (the "Company") hereby announces that it has finalized the undetermined items of the paid-in stock options (the "Stock Acquisition Rights") with performance conditions to be issued to the directors and employees of the Company and its subsidiaries in accordance with the board of directorsʼ resolution of July 18, 2018.
-
1. Allottees of Stock Acquisition Rights and number thereof, and number of Stock Acquisition Rights to be allotted
Directors and employees of the Company and its subsidiaries, totaling 47 persons, and a total of 1,800 Stock Acquisition Rights.
-
2. Total number of Stock Acquisition Rights 1,800 units
-
3. Class and number of shares underlying Stock Acquisition Rights
The number of shares underlying Stock Acquisition Right shall be 180,000 shares of the Companyʼs common stock.
For reference:
"Notice regarding Issuance of Paid-in Stock Options (Stock Acquisition Rights) with Performance Conditions" released on July 18, 2018.
Disclaimer
SMS Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 08:20:03 UTC