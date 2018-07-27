Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

SNMMI Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular : USP Releases Chapter 825 on Radiopharmaceuticals

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/27/2018 | 10:07pm CEST

July 27, 2018

Today, July 27, 2018, the U.S. Pharmacopeia Convention released their prepublication of General Chapter Radiopharmaceuticals ‒ Preparation, Compounding, Dispensing, and Repackaging. This General Chapter provides uniform minimum standards for the preparation, compounding, dispensing, and repackaging of sterile and nonsterile radiopharmaceuticals for humans and animals that occur as part of state-licensed activities.

Included are the definition, delineation and description of the following:

  • The various activities related to the provision of radiopharmaceuticals, including preparation, preparation with minor deviations, compounding, dispensing, and repackaging
  • Requirements for the environment appropriate for each of these activities
  • Qualifications for personnel involved in these activities
  • Practices that are necessary and balanced to ensure personal safety, environmental safety, and patient safety related to radiation risks and radiopharmaceutical quality

General Chapter is available for public comment between July 27 and November 30, 2018.

USP also has proposed revisions to USP General Chapter Pharmaceutical Compounding -Sterile Preparations . This Chapter is open for a second round of public comment. USP General Chapter provides standards for compounding quality sterile preparations. In the revision proposal, the section 'Radiopharmaceuticals as Compounded Sterile Preparations (CSPs)' has been eliminated and replaced with a reference to General Chapter .

To learn more about general chapter , USP will provide an open-microphone session scheduled for October 10, 2018. During the open-microphone session, USP will highlight contents in the proposed standard and answer stakeholder questions about the approach and methodology of the new chapter. The registration link will be made available on September 5, 2018.

As previously reported, SNMMI submitted comments to USP recommending that a new chapter be established to address the ambiguity in the field of nuclear pharmacy, which threatens the availability and the safe usage of radiopharmaceuticals in the U.S. SNMMI commends USP on the timely release of the new general chapter and looks forward to reviewing it and providing comments. Though SNMMI will be submitting comments, we encourage members to submit comments as well.

Disclaimer

SNMMI - Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 20:06:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:18pHealth Care Down as Risk Aversion Hits Merck -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
04:17pCity Council aims to make New York first U.S. city to cap Uber, others
RE
04:17pIT DIDN&RSQUO;T END WITH SCOTT PRUITT : New EPA Head Raises More Conflicts Of Interest
PU
04:17pDAIRY FARMERS OF CANADA : Holstein Canada to Conduct Cattle Assessments
PU
04:16pIndustrials Flat After GDP Data -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
04:14pMaterials Down as Dollar Lingers Near Highs -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:13pEnergy Down After Weak Earnings From Big Oil -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:12pSYRACUSE UNIVERSITY : CNY Science and Engineering Fair Featured on WCNY
PU
04:07pSNMMI SOCIETY OF NUCLEAR MEDICINE AND MOLECULAR : USP Releases Chapter 825 on Radiopharmaceuticals
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV : NXP SEMICONDUCTORS : Dutch Chip Maker Is Back at Square One -- WSJ
2AMAZON.COM : Amazon earnings skyrocket on cloud computing, advertising
3Fiat Chrysler says it did not know about Marchionne's illness
4FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Twitter warns fake account purge to keep erasing users, shares drop 19 percent
5MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : MCDONALD : Revenue Falls As It Sells Off Restaurants -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.