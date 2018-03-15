SQream Announces Prominent Industry and Technology Leaders as New Members of Its Advisory Board

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SQream, developer of SQream DB, a GPU database that consistently provides fast access and analysis of extremely large and growing data stores at a fraction of the cost, announced today that five industry leaders have joined its advisory board.

SQream CEO Ami Gal noted, "These leaders represent a wealth of market knowledge and insight into the needs of global companies. Their expertise will help us deliver on our mission to bring a new generation of computing necessary for enterprises and governments to process very large data stores, which is required to stay competitive in the 21st century."

The addition of the advisory board members comes on the heels of SQream's recent announcement of its collaboration with Alibaba Cloud, the cloud computing arm of Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA). The companies are committed to working together to bring SQream's GPU database as a cloud service offering to Alibaba Cloud customers. The strategic agreement with Alibaba provides a significant growth path for SQream into the Chinese market.

"SQream DB represents a fundamental shift in marrying advanced chip and software technologies to bring to customers a once in a generation advance for exploiting very large data insights," said Charlie Federman, Partner at SilverTech Ventures. "We look forward to working closely with the team to accelerate SQream's global market penetration."

"I am very excited to work with this innovative and fast-growing company," said Richard Foster, Senior Partner, Emeritus, McKinsey & Company and Member of the Board of Directors of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, amongst other board positions. "The potential for SQream to enable breakthrough medical insights by harnessing the power of big data is breathtaking."

"The need to maximize very large structured data at high speed is not an option if you are to stay competitive in a globalized world," said Andy Brown, CEO of Sand Hill East, LLC. "SQream is uniquely positioned to help organizations leverage their data to drive decision analytics in ways previously unattainable."

Lane Bess, Principal and Founder of Bess Ventures and Advisory and former CEO of Palo Alto Networks noted, "The team at SQream has managed to develop disruptive technology to deliver the fastest data analytics in the market. The undertaking is quite complex and the achievement is unique."

The following is a list of the five new advisory board members.

Charlie Federman, Partner SilverTech Ventures

Charlie has been an investor and advisor to information technology companies for over 30 years. Before co-founding SilverTech Ventures, Charlie was a partner at the venture capital organization BRM and was formerly the Chairman of Broadview, the leading technology M&A advisor.

Jeff Epstein, Operating Partner, Bessemer Venture Partners

A former Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Oracle, Jeff has served as Chief Financial Officer of several public and private companies, including DoubleClick, King World Productions, and Nielsen's Media Measurement and Information Group.

Lane Bess, Principal and Founder, Bess Ventures and Advisory

Lane has more than 30 years' experience as an operational executive, and launching technology start-ups and growing medium sized businesses to large scale. A former CEO of Palo Alto Networks and COO of Zscaler, he has been a trusted advisor for many enterprise CIOs and CISOs including PernixData, Inc., Nutanix, Inc., and others.

Richard Foster, Director, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

In addition to his roles at McKinsey and Sloan Kettering, Richard is leading an effort for Point72 Asset Management to invest in venture and growth equity stage digital health. He is also Chair of the US National Academy of Science, Engineering and Medicine Presidents' Circle, Chairman of Ancera, Chairman of higi and Member of the Board of Advantia and iQueue.

Andy Brown, CEO, Sand Hill East

Andy is a member of the boards of directors of Guidewire (GWRE), Zscaler, Inc., LMRKTS, Moogsoft, and SiteHands. He is also CEO and co-owner of Biz Tectonics LLC, a privately held consulting company. From September 2010 to October 2013, Mr. Brown served as Group Chief Technology Officer of UBS and previously in C-level roles at Merrill and B of A, Credit-Suisse and Paribas.

To learn more about SQream DB, download the SQream DB white paper here.

About SQream Technologies

SQream Technologies develops and markets SQream DB, a GPU database designed to enable unparalleled business intelligence from massive data stores. Global enterprises use SQream DB to analyze more data than ever before, while achieving improved performance, reduced footprint, significant cost savings and the ability to scale the amount of data they analyze to hundreds of terabytes and more. SQream DB is available both on premise and on the cloud. To learn more, visit sqream.com or follow us on twitter @sqreamtech.

Media Contact

Gina Shaffer

+1-707-533-1504

+972-54-649-3485

[email protected]

David Leichner

+972-54-779-9888

[email protected]

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sqream-announces-prominent-industry-and-technology-leaders-as-new-members-of-its-advisory-board-300614541.html

SOURCE SQream Technologies