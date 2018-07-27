Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SRG : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Freedman

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/27/2018 | 12:47am CEST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001. Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity SRG Limited

ABN

57 006 413 574

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Mr Robert Freedman

Date of last notice

19th November 2014

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Tintagel Nominees Pty Ltd

Date of change

25th July 2018

No. of securities held prior to change

Held by Tintagel Nominees Pty Ltd 1,099,136 Fully paid ordinary shares

Class

Fully paid ordinary Shares

Number acquired

200,000

Number disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

$165,400

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

Held by Tintagel Nominees Pty Ltd 1,299,136 Fully paid ordinary shares

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Issue of Securities

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

N/A

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

N/A

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

N/A

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

N/A

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 2

Disclaimer

SRG Limited published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 22:46:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:27aKINGFISH : 2018 Annual Meeting Presentation and Address (Kingfish Annual Meeting Chair's Address)
PU
02:27aGRUPO FAMSA DE CV : announces the appointment of Mr. Jesus Muguerza Garza as new CEO of Banco Ahorro Famsa
PU
02:23a$15.1M JV Equity Commitment for New York Self Storage Investment
GL
02:20aCore Exploration Ltd Release of Shares from Voluntary Escrow Complete
AW
02:18aPLANET FITNESS : Residents, service providers seek to fill gaps at YMCA closure looms
AQ
02:17aOROCOBRE : supports Advantage Lithium private placement ORE ASX Release_Advantage Lithium Capital Raise_Final.pdf
PU
02:12aCODAN : Director Resignation
PU
02:12aCORELOGIC : 'Buyer fatigue' hits California home sale market as sales drop
AQ
02:12aPARANAPANEMA : Material Fact - Zelotes Operation
PU
02:12aIBI : Form of Proxy Annual General Meeting
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Fiat Chrysler says it did not know about Marchionne's illness
2STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : reports cooling quarterly growth and pares outlook
3Intel data centre results, margin outlook disappoint, shares drop
4TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. : Intel data center results, margin outlook disappoint, shares drop
5BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY : Amgen profit beats Street view, will not raise prices again in 2018

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.