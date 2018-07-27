SRG : Cleansing Notice

SECTION 708A CLEANSING NOTICE

This notice is given by SRG Limited (SRG) under section 708A(5)(e) and 708A(6) of the

Corporations Act 2001 (the Act).

SRG issued 200,000 fully paid ordinary shares on 25th of July 2018 (ASX Code: SRG) pursuant to the exercise of options with an exercise price of $0.827 per share. The options were issued to Robert Freedman following shareholder approval at the 2014 Annual General Meeting.

SRG hereby notifies ASX under section 708A(5)(e) of the Act that:

(a) the shares were issued without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Act;

(b) as at the date of this notice, SRG has complied with the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to SRG;

(c) as at the date of this notice, SRG has complied with section 674 of the Act; and

(d) as at the date of this notice, there is no information to be disclosed which is excluded information (as defined in section 708A(7) of the Act) that is reasonable for investors and their professional advisers to expect to find in a disclosure document.

Yours sincerely,

Roger Lee Company Secretary

26th July 2018