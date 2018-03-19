SRV GROUP PLC PRESS RELEASE 19 MARCH 2018 at 12:00 PM

SRV will implement a school centre for more than 1,000 children in Leppävaara, Espoo

SRV has been selected to implement a comprehensive school and day-care centre project valued at about EUR 33 million in Leppävaara, Espoo. SRV and the Espoo Premises Services unit of the City of Espoo have signed an agreement for the project management contract of the Monikko school centre in Leppävaara. The new school centre will be implemented as a collaborative project management contract and comprises the renovation of the old protected school building and the construction of new buildings in the same area.

The school centre is the first joint school and day-care centre project for Finnish- and Swedish-speaking children in Espoo. Premises for a Swedish-speaking elementary school and day-care centre as well as for a Finnish-speaking day-care centre, elementary school and upper comprehensive school will be implemented at the new school centre. It is estimated that the schools will have a total enrollment of 1,000-1,100 children and the total scope of the project is approximately 15,000 square metres of floor area.

“The Monikko school centre in Leppävaara is a good example of how renovating existing premises and combining them with new buildings can create a modern, functional learning environment for many children and young people in Espoo. We have earlier successfully carried out projects such as the Opinmäki campus in Suurpelto, Espoo, and the Liipola school in Lahti. We are currently building schools in locations such as Jätkäsaari and Lauttasaari in Helsinki and Masku, and Monikko is an excellent addition to this group,” says Unit Director Antti Raunemaa, who is responsible for the project at SRV.

The project development phase will begin immediately and run until November 2018. The final total value of the project will be specified during the development phase. Project implementation will begin in December 2018. According to current estimates, the project will be recognised in SRV’s order backlog in the fourth quarter of 2018. The new school centre in Leppävaara is expected to be fully completed in May 2021.

Additional information:

Antti Raunemaa, Unit Director, +358 40 564 4105, [email protected]

Päivi Kauhanen, SVP, Communications, +358 50 598 9560, [email protected]

www.srv.fi/en

You can also find us on the social media:

Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Instagram

SRV – Building for life



