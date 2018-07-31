SS8 Networks : Positioned as the Leader in EMA’s Radar™ for Network Based Security Analytics

SS8 Networks, the leader in Network Intelligence, today, announced that Enterprise Management Associates has positioned it as a Leader in their “EMA Radar™ for Network Based Security Analytics” by David Monahan, published on July 31,2018. The report, is the second of a two-part series that focuses on vendors who use network information, such as net-flows, deep packet inspection, and forensic packet analysis, to gather telemetry.

“SS8 appreciates the recognition from EMA as a key security analytics provider”, said Dr. Keith Bhatia, Executive Vice President. “We know determined bad actors (both inside or outside) will be able to circumvent preventative measures to compromise networks and steal information. We also acknowledge by working closely with our customers that they do not need another security tool that shows them yet another sets of network alerts. That is why SS8 has developed its behavioral analytics-based and ML/AI powered security analytics engine, which stands out by providing simple-to-understand threat information that is device-centric versus alert fatigued.”

“SS8 proved itself to be a formidable competitor in the space providing excellent insights into threats. It utilizes multiple forms of adaptive algorithms and proprietary intellectual property to accelerate incident recognition and response,” said David Manohan of EMA.

EMA further states “SS8 offers competitive pricing with great flexibility for BreachDetect. It can also detect a range of attack techniques—even those that are obfuscated. It makes extensive use of Bayesian algorithms to analyze and detect suspicious activities. BreachDetect is also one of just a handful of platforms in this analysis that enable customization of internal workflows. It excels at linking events by continually analyzing historical network behaviors with current web and threat reputation data to locate compromised endpoints. Given its long history of providing compliance solutions to large communications providers, it’s no surprise that BreachDetect scored highly on compliance reporting. The combination of its generous R&D investments, lengthy list of patents, solid growth strategy, and long-term history gave it outstanding scores for vendor strength, which is somewhat unusual for a privately-held company.”

With average vendors scoring 282, SS8 scored 369 to firmly capture the leadership position.

