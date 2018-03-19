SSIC Transforms How Boards Manage Cyber Risk

Secure Systems Innovation Corporation (SSIC), a cyber risk management
firm that empowers strategic decision making, is announcing the expanded
application of X-Analytics®, its patented method for measuring and
modeling cyber risk, for executives and boards seeking clarity related
to the economics of cyber-risk management.
Organizations around the globe are prioritizing board-level,
non-technical understanding of the economic impact of cyberattacks. As
such, regulation and guidance on the topic of board oversight into cyber
risk have emerged, including the European Union’s General Data
Protection (GDPR) requirements, the National Association of Corporate
Directors (NACD) Handbook
on Cyber-Risk Oversight, the Securities
and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) Statement and Guidance on Public Company
Cybersecurity Disclosures, and the AICPA
System and Organization Controls (SOC) for Cybersecurity.
“Cyber-risk quantification is taking center stage in the boardroom with
directors requiring an objective third-party framework and associated
financial metrics to understand and manage cyber risk,” said John
Frazzini, president and CEO, SSIC. “Harmonizing an organization’s
financial exposure to cyberattacks, as well as seamlessly aligning
regulatory guidance with enterprise cyber-risk management and
risk-transfer strategies, is the future of cyber-risk understanding in
the boardroom.”
SSIC’s X-Analytics Cyber Risk Board Advisory Service provides a
complete, objective picture of enterprise cyber risk by establishing the
financial metrics that guide informed risk-management decision making.
The model allows organizations to understand the probability and
financial exposure associated with the spectrum of possible cyberattacks
across their business environments, communicated in simple economic
terms.
X-Analytics Simplifies, Prioritizes Board-Level Cyber-Risk Action
The service enables cyber-risk clarity in the following ways:
-
Delivers an objective third-party framework and associated economic
metrics to enable expected loss-ratio analysis related to the
financial exposure caused by cyberattacks.
-
Bridges the economic exposure of cyber risk with enterprise
risk-management strategies, including proactive regulatory alignment
with GDPR, SEC guidance, SOC for Cybersecurity, and other regulatory
and industry best practices.
-
Interconnects enterprise cybersecurity and cyber-risk management
activities with the insurance industry’s cyber-peril categories,
enabling informed risk-transfer decisions that expand cyber-insurance
risk transfer options.
-
Produces the ability to conduct enterprise cybersecurity
return-on-investment analysis.
Global consulting firms have successfully incorporated X-Analytics into
their board-advisory risk-management services while insurance carriers,
brokers, and risk-management firms have tapped into the model to
accurately and objectively quantify cyber risk. Specifically, a Fortune
500 multinational insurance organization relies on X-Analytics to
inform its cyber-risk underwriting, using the model to potentially
underwrite billions of dollars of cyber risk on an annual basis.
SSIC will be holding events for the insurance and risk-management
industries on March 20, 2018 and April 11, 2018 at the U.S. Embassy in
London, focusing on advancements in cyber-risk quantification. More
information can be found here.
About SSIC
Based in the Washington, D.C. area, Secure Systems Innovation
Corporation (SSIC) is a cyber risk management firm that informs
strategic decision making. Its innovative, patented method for
measuring and modeling cyber risk, X-Analytics®, objectively expresses
the economics of cyber risk. SSIC is changing how executives and boards
understand and manage cyber risk. For more information, please visit https://www.securesystemscorp.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180319005654/en/