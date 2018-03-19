Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SSIC Transforms How Boards Manage Cyber Risk

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2018 | 02:16pm CET

Board-Level X-Analytics Advisory Service Delivers Financial Metrics to Reduce Complexity of Cyber Risk

Secure Systems Innovation Corporation (SSIC), a cyber risk management firm that empowers strategic decision making, is announcing the expanded application of X-Analytics®, its patented method for measuring and modeling cyber risk, for executives and boards seeking clarity related to the economics of cyber-risk management.

Organizations around the globe are prioritizing board-level, non-technical understanding of the economic impact of cyberattacks. As such, regulation and guidance on the topic of board oversight into cyber risk have emerged, including the European Union’s General Data Protection (GDPR) requirements, the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) Handbook on Cyber-Risk Oversight, the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) Statement and Guidance on Public Company Cybersecurity Disclosures, and the AICPA System and Organization Controls (SOC) for Cybersecurity.

“Cyber-risk quantification is taking center stage in the boardroom with directors requiring an objective third-party framework and associated financial metrics to understand and manage cyber risk,” said John Frazzini, president and CEO, SSIC. “Harmonizing an organization’s financial exposure to cyberattacks, as well as seamlessly aligning regulatory guidance with enterprise cyber-risk management and risk-transfer strategies, is the future of cyber-risk understanding in the boardroom.”

SSIC’s X-Analytics Cyber Risk Board Advisory Service provides a complete, objective picture of enterprise cyber risk by establishing the financial metrics that guide informed risk-management decision making. The model allows organizations to understand the probability and financial exposure associated with the spectrum of possible cyberattacks across their business environments, communicated in simple economic terms.

X-Analytics Simplifies, Prioritizes Board-Level Cyber-Risk Action

The service enables cyber-risk clarity in the following ways:

  • Delivers an objective third-party framework and associated economic metrics to enable expected loss-ratio analysis related to the financial exposure caused by cyberattacks.
  • Bridges the economic exposure of cyber risk with enterprise risk-management strategies, including proactive regulatory alignment with GDPR, SEC guidance, SOC for Cybersecurity, and other regulatory and industry best practices.
  • Interconnects enterprise cybersecurity and cyber-risk management activities with the insurance industry’s cyber-peril categories, enabling informed risk-transfer decisions that expand cyber-insurance risk transfer options.
  • Produces the ability to conduct enterprise cybersecurity return-on-investment analysis.

Global consulting firms have successfully incorporated X-Analytics into their board-advisory risk-management services while insurance carriers, brokers, and risk-management firms have tapped into the model to accurately and objectively quantify cyber risk. Specifically, a Fortune 500 multinational insurance organization relies on X-Analytics to inform its cyber-risk underwriting, using the model to potentially underwrite billions of dollars of cyber risk on an annual basis.

SSIC will be holding events for the insurance and risk-management industries on March 20, 2018 and April 11, 2018 at the U.S. Embassy in London, focusing on advancements in cyber-risk quantification. More information can be found here.

About SSIC

Based in the Washington, D.C. area, Secure Systems Innovation Corporation (SSIC) is a cyber risk management firm that informs strategic decision making. Its innovative, patented method for measuring and modeling cyber risk, X-Analytics®, objectively expresses the economics of cyber risk. SSIC is changing how executives and boards understand and manage cyber risk. For more information, please visit https://www.securesystemscorp.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:02pEMIRATES NBD BANK : launches self-service banking initiatives for people of determination
AQ
03:02pCornerstone Advisors Emphasizes Need for New Loan Product like Kasasa Loan™ in its Latest Report, “Reinventing Consumer Loans”
BU
03:02pNew Global Survey Points to Key Issues, Needs and Gaps in Fight to End Smoking
BU
03:02pCALISE PARTNERS : Names Susan Scull Executive Director, Client Strategy
BU
03:02pCloud Leaders Converging on Downtown Denver to Host One-Day Workshop on Cloud Management for the Modern Enterprise
BU
03:02pManitex International, Inc. to Participate in The Seaport Global Transports and Industrials Conference on March 22, 2018
GL
03:01pHUFVUDSTADEN : Henrik Andréasson new head of the NK Business Area at Hufvudstaden
AQ
03:01pALLE GROW : IIROC Trading Halt - ACG
AQ
03:01pCLARIANT : shareholders approve all agenda items
AQ
03:01pDIAGEO : Launches 'Happy Hour' Skill For Amazon Alexa Celebrating One Of The Most Spirited Hours In The Day
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : APPLE DEVELOPING OWN SCREENS USING NEXT-GENERATION MICROLED TECH: Bloomberg
2HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE : Shares in Micro Focus halve after sales warning and CEO departure
3AIRBUS SE : Battle for GKN heats up as Melrose, Dana sweeten deals
4AMAZON.COM : EXCLUSIVE: 'Where can I buy?' - Google makes push to turn product searches into cash
5DEUTSCHE POST : Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.