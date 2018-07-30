STAC Capital Management : to Provide Residential Financing Opportunities for Homebuilders & Model Home Purchases; Closes “Sale-Leaseback” Deal in Carolinas

STAC Capital Management (“STAC”) today announced its a
transaction with H&H Homes. STAC was formed by industry veterans earlier
this year to focus on residential financing opportunities, including
model home purchases, and a goal to purchase or finance over $1 billion
in residential real estate assets.
As part of its expanding real estate portfolio, on June 29, 2018, STAC
closed a model home “sale-leaseback” transaction with H&H Homes. In the
transaction, STAC purchased model homes from H&H and simultaneously
entered into lease agreements allowing H&H to utilize the home as sales
offices for up to three years. The agreement allows H&H to obtain
attractive growth capital while reducing its exposure to fluctuations in
housing prices. The homes are located in North and South Carolina.
“We are very pleased with this transaction,” said Edward Steffelin,
President, STAC. “STAC was able to obtain a portfolio of high-quality
homes with guaranteed revenue that will provide a strong return for our
investors, with a significant level of credit protection based on the
caliber of the portfolio and strong management of H&H. STAC will look to
replicate this kind of win-win transaction for homebuilders and
investors as we continue to expand our portfolio of residential real
estate assets.”
“STAC has become an excellent partner to H&H Homes,” stated Jack
Rostetter, CEO of H&H Homes. “STAC moved quickly and decisively,
providing us with additional capital and flexibility, and we expect to
have a relationship with them for years to come.”
STAC Capital’s senior management average over 20+ years of industry
experience. As part of its investment strategy, STAC will offer select
builders the opportunity to sell and leaseback portfolios of model
homes. In 2018 STAC began to partner with a number of institutional
capital sources to offer these homebuilders over $1 billion in growth
capital. Please see www.staccapital.com
for more details.
Established in 1991 by Ralph and Linda Huff, H&H Homes was inspired to
provide high-quality affordable new homes for military families serving
at Fort Bragg in Fayetteville, NC. Today the company has grown to seven
markets in the Carolinas and celebrated their 6000th homeowner in 2018.
Recognized in major publications such as Builder Magazine for their
excellence, H&H Homes is a customer-committed firm that takes pride in
providing value by offering high-end quality and exceptional features to
its homebuyers. For more information, please see www.hhhomes.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180730005481/en/