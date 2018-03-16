STANDARD MEAT COMPANY RECALLS BEEF PRODUCTS DUE TO POSSIBLE SALMONELLA CONTAMINATION

US, March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





WASHINGTON, March 15, 2018 – Standard Meat Company, a Saginaw, Texas establishment, is recalling up to 53,154 pounds of raw beef products that may be contaminated with Salmonella, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The raw beef products incorporated a non-meat ingredient, Au Jus Seasoning, that was found positive for the presence of Salmonella.

The frozen, marinated top sirloin items were produced on various dates between Feb. 19, 2018 and March 14, 2018. The following products are subject to recall:

Approximate 20-lb. boxes containing “USDA Select or Higher Beef 6 oz Top Sirloin Steak Mechanically Tenderized” with case code 45966.



Approximate 30-lb. boxes containing “USDA Select or Higher Beef 8 oz Top Sirloin Steak Mechanically Tenderized” with case code 45968.



The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 33861” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to restaurant locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered when Standard Meat Company was notified by their supplier, who shipped the seasoning, of a voluntary seasoning recall based on Salmonella contamination. Standard Meat Company uses this seasoning product to formulate marinade that is injected into the top sirloin steaks. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Consumption of food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days. Most people recover without treatment. In some persons, however, the diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. Older adults, infants, and persons with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness. Individuals concerned about an illness should contact their health care provider.

The products were shipped to restaurants frozen. Restaurants cook and prepare the product for consumers, who may take the product home as leftovers. FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

FSIS advises all consumers to safely prepare their raw meat products, including fresh and frozen, and only consume steak that has been cooked to a temperature of 145°F. The only way to confirm that steak is cooked to a temperature high enough to kill harmful bacteria is to use a food thermometer that measures internal temperature, http://1.usa.gov/1cDxcDQ.

Media and consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Joe Brhlik, Supply Chain Manager, Standard Meat Company, at (866) 859-6313.

Consumers with food safety questions can "Ask Karen," the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.

