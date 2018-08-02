STARS : & RESORTS CASINO HOTEL PARTNER TO ENTER NEW JERSEY’S ONLINE SPORTS BETTING MARKET

About The Stars Group

The Stars Group is a provider of technology-based product offerings in the global gaming and interactive entertainment industries. Its brands have millions of registered customers globally and collectively are leaders in online and mobile betting, poker, casino and other gaming-related offerings. The Stars Group owns or licenses gaming and related consumer businesses and brands, including PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, Sky Bet, Sky Vegas, Sky Casino, Sky Bingo, and Sky Poker, as well as live poker tour and event brands, including the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, European Poker Tour, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, Latin American Poker Tour, Asia Pacific Poker Tour, PokerStars Festival and PokerStars MEGASTACK. The Stars Group is one of the world's most licensed online gaming operators with its subsidiaries collectively holding licenses or approvals in 19 jurisdictions throughout the world, including in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. The Stars Group's vision is to become the world's favorite iGaming destination and its mission is to provide its customers with winning moments.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements and Other Information

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements can, but may not always, be identified by the use of words such as 'anticipate', 'plan', 'continue', 'estimate', 'expect', 'may', 'will', 'intend', 'could', 'might', 'would', 'should', 'believe', and similar references to future periods or the negatives of these words and expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. There can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Please refer to The Stars Group's most recent annual information form and annual and interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for more information about the factors, assumptions and risks that may apply to The Star's Group's forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date hereof, and The Stars Group undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

About Resorts Casino Hotel

The resort that brought gaming to Atlantic City in 1978, Resorts Casino Hotel, a Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment Property, is at the top of its game today, offering world-class casino action in a relaxed environment that keeps the focus on fun. Resorts Casino Hotel made history as the first American casino outside of Nevada and recently celebrated a major milestone - their 40th anniversary. Winner of 20 Casino Player Magazine 2017 'Best of Gaming Awards,' Resorts Casino Hotel has undergone $100 million in renovations, including the all new state-of-the-art Resorts Conference Center, a large $25 million room renovation project and the $35 million Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville themed entertainment complex with the only beach bar, Landshark Bar & Grill, on the Atlantic City sand, open year-round. Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment assumed management of Resorts Casino Hotel in 2012, a move that has set the stage for its return as the most exciting gaming destination in Atlantic City. Boasting a prime location spanning 11 acres at the northern end of the famed Atlantic City Boardwalk, the resort features 942 guest rooms and suites in two hotel towers, an 80,000-square-foot casino, two theaters, 10 restaurants, a food court featuring five eateries, two VIP slot and table player lounges, a casino bar, indoor-outdoor swimming pool, health club and spa, salon, and retail shops. Its 64,000 square feet of technologically advanced meeting space includes 24 meeting and function rooms, most featuring natural light and ocean views, and a 13,000-square-foot ballroom.