STATS : Unveils STATS : GPS, the Most Advanced Technology for Athlete Monitoring

05/21/2018 | 02:07pm CEST

New Product Provides Cutting-Edge Insights on Training and Performance that Allows for In-The-Moment Decision Making

Today, STATS, the worldwide leader in sports data and intelligence, unveiled STATS GPS, an innovative system that uses a revolutionary 50-Hz sampling frequency to provide the most advanced real-time GPS technology available.

STATS GPS allows teams to monitor player performance with customizable metrics like accelerations/decelerations, energy expenditure, count of zone entries, and time, distance and power thresholds. The innovative solution uses real 50-Hz sampling frequency and allows practitioners to monitor up to 100 players in real-time and post session with over 300 GPS, IMU and HR derived metrics. Embedded in the GPS vests are textile heart-rate sensors, making STATS GPS the most advanced technology on the market.

“Teams and conditioning coaches need the latest technology to ensure players stay at peak health and fitness during long seasons,” said Ryan Paterson, Chief Global Officer at STATS. “With STATS GPS’ new 50-Hz technology, teams can instantly get performance information, allowing them to make in-the-moment decisions.”

Using the STATS Dynamix online portal, coaches can have detailed session reports ready by the time players walk off the pitch. Reports are fully-customizable and can include in-depth player summaries as well as information on imbalance, cardiovascular metrics and running, explosive and brake symmetry. The system also gives sports scientists the capability to create new formulas and apply these to historical data.

“I have been using STATS GPS and am very happy with its reliability and ease-of-use,” said Thierry Cote, fitness coach at AS St-Etienne. “STATS are real experts in the player-tracking space, and the level of support I receive is exceptional.”

“Objectively monitoring players in training and in-match is essential for us in order to optimally prepare them and mitigate injury risk,” said Pete Atkinson, Head of Performance, Italian Rugby Federation. “We are working closely with STATS to target individual players’ needs utilising the latest technology.”

For more information on STATS GPS, visit www.stats.com/gps/.

About STATS

STATS is the global leader in sports intelligence, operating at the intersection of sports and technology. The world’s most innovative brands, technology companies, leagues and dozens of world championship teams trust STATS to find their winning edge. STATS combines the industry’s fastest and most accurate data platform with video analysis, sports content and research, player tracking through STATS SportVU®, and a range of customizable digital solutions for brands. The pioneer of live sports data, STATS continues to speed innovation in the industry enhancing both team performance and fan experience. For more information, go to www.stats.com and follow STATS on Twitter @STATSInsightsUK.


© Business Wire 2018
