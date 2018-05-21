STATS : Unveils STATS : GPS, the Most Advanced Technology for Athlete Monitoring

Today, STATS, the worldwide leader in sports data and intelligence,
unveiled STATS GPS, an innovative system that uses a revolutionary 50-Hz
sampling frequency to provide the most advanced real-time GPS technology
available.
STATS GPS allows teams to monitor player performance with customizable
metrics like accelerations/decelerations, energy expenditure, count of
zone entries, and time, distance and power thresholds. The innovative
solution uses real 50-Hz sampling frequency and allows practitioners to
monitor up to 100 players in real-time and post session with over 300
GPS, IMU and HR derived metrics. Embedded in the GPS vests are textile
heart-rate sensors, making STATS GPS the most advanced technology on the
market.
“Teams and conditioning coaches need the latest technology to ensure
players stay at peak health and fitness during long seasons,” said Ryan
Paterson, Chief Global Officer at STATS. “With STATS GPS’ new 50-Hz
technology, teams can instantly get performance information, allowing
them to make in-the-moment decisions.”
Using the STATS Dynamix online portal, coaches can have detailed session
reports ready by the time players walk off the pitch. Reports are
fully-customizable and can include in-depth player summaries as well as
information on imbalance, cardiovascular metrics and running, explosive
and brake symmetry. The system also gives sports scientists the
capability to create new formulas and apply these to historical data.
“I have been using STATS GPS and am very happy with its reliability and
ease-of-use,” said Thierry Cote, fitness coach at AS St-Etienne. “STATS
are real experts in the player-tracking space, and the level of support
I receive is exceptional.”
“Objectively monitoring players in training and in-match is essential
for us in order to optimally prepare them and mitigate injury risk,”
said Pete Atkinson, Head of Performance, Italian Rugby Federation. “We
are working closely with STATS to target individual players’ needs
utilising the latest technology.”
For more information on STATS GPS, visit www.stats.com/gps/.
About STATS
STATS is the global leader in sports intelligence, operating at the
intersection of sports and technology. The world’s most innovative
brands, technology companies, leagues and dozens of world championship
teams trust STATS to find their winning edge. STATS combines the
industry’s fastest and most accurate data platform with video analysis,
sports content and research, player tracking through STATS SportVU®, and
a range of customizable digital solutions for brands. The pioneer of
live sports data, STATS continues to speed innovation in the industry
enhancing both team performance and fan experience. For more
information, go to www.stats.com and
follow STATS on Twitter @STATSInsightsUK.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180521005399/en/