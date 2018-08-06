STEALTHbits Introduces Active Directory Password Protection to Safeguard Organizations from Authentication-based Attacks

HAWTHORNE, N.J., Aug. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STEALTHbits Technologies Inc., a cybersecurity software company focused on protecting an organization’s sensitive data and the credentials attackers use to steal that data, today announced the release of StealthINTERCEPT 5.2.



In 2016 the Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report (DBIR) stated that 63% of confirmed data breaches leverage a weak, default, or stolen password. The following year, the 2017 Verizon DBIR reported that 81% of hacking-related breaches leveraged either stolen and/or weak passwords. And in the 2018 DBIR, use of stolen credentials remains a number one action in breaches. Attackers have demonstrated a consist ability to compromise accounts by leveraging passwords from prior breaches. For that reason, NIST Special Publication 800-63B (Authentication and Lifecycle Management, section 5.1.1.2*) recommends the use of “Memorized Secret Verifiers” such as the StealthINTERCEPT Enterprise Password Enforcer to reduce an attacker’s chances of compromising credentials.

Using a curated dictionary of known compromised passwords and dozens of password filters, StealthINTERCEPT Enterprise Password Enforcer safeguards your organization from authentication-based attacks. This is accomplished by proactively preventing these weak and compromised passwords from being used – regardless of whether or not they meet complexity requirements – further enforcing password hygiene and reducing the opportunity for attackers to crack or guess passwords in automated or manual fashions. Password filters provide an additional granular level of password complexity enforcement that protect both on-premise and hybrid AD environments.

“Microsoft, based on billions of observed login attempts to its Azure cloud service, updated their password recommendations, as did the National Institute for Standards and Technology (NIST). Protecting credentials has always been part of our core mission here at STEALTHbits and through our own observations, we knew that incorporating AD Password Protection into our Threat Protection solutions was the right decision for our customers,” said Gabriel Gumbs, STEALTHbits VP of Product Strategy.

StealthINTERCEPT 5.2 is available immediately. To learn more, we invite you to register for our upcoming webinars. Or, to arrange a private demonstration, please contact us at [email protected].

About STEALTHbits Technologies

Identify threats. Secure data. Reduce risk.

STEALTHbits Technologies Inc., is a cybersecurity software company focused on protecting an organization’s sensitive data and the credentials attackers use to steal that data. By removing inappropriate data access, enforcing security policy, and detecting advanced threats, we reduce security risk, fulfill compliance requirements, and decrease operations expense.

