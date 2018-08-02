STENTYS : Self-Apposing Stents Featured Prominently at MYLIVE 2018 in Malaysia

Regulatory News:
STENTYS (Paris:STNT) (FR0010949404 — STNT), a French group
specialized in medical technologies for interventional cardiology, today
reports activities from MYLIVE 2018, one of the leading Asian congresses
in interventional cardiology, held from July 26 to 28, 2018 in Petaling
Jaya, Malaysia.
The Xposition S sirolimus eluting self-apposing stent was featured in
two live-case broadcasts. The first case, showing the use of the
self-apposing stent in left main stenting with OCT guidance, was
performed by Dr Selvaraj, Hospital Serdang, Selangor, Malaysia. The
second case on the use of the self-apposing stent in aneurysmal vessel
was performed by Dr Abdullah Ramaiah, Hospital Serdang, Selangor,
Malaysia. Both cases were successfully conducted and received positive
feedback from the distinguished moderator panel.
In a session entitled “New generation stents and devices,” Dr Selvaraj
presented the use of a balloon-delivery self-apposing technology.
During the “How to Treat: Expert session,” Dr Abdullah Ramaiah presented
the case of a large ectatic vessel treated with Xposition S, that he
later presented at “The role of Self-Apposing stents in patients with
Atypical anatomy” session during an evening symposium which was followed
by Dr Liew, Queen Elizabeth Hospital II - Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia,
commenting on the interim analysis of the ongoing STENTYS SIZING
registry, presented by the company at TCT 2017 congress last November.
Attendees also had the opportunity to develop their skills by placing
STENTYS self-apposing stents during a simulator training sessions.
Christophe Lottin, Chief Executive Officer of STENTYS, comments: “The
strong presence of our Xposition S self-apposing stent during this
prestigious congress shows both the need for a self-apposing technology
and its progressive adoption in the rapidly growing coronary stent
market in South East Asia. On this occasion, we were able to offer for
the very first time our new simulator-based training program. The high
profile of Xposition S combined with our commercial network across the
region, recently enhanced by the acquisition of MINVASYS, represents a
solid platform for our future growth.”
About STENTYS
The STENTYS group (including the recently acquired MINVASYS) develops
and markets minimally-invasive cardiovascular solutions for the needs of
interventional cardiology. Its extensive range of innovative products,
including drug-eluting stents, coronary and drug-eluting balloons as
well as cardiovascular accessories, is marketed in over 60 countries.
Thanks to its flagship product, Xposition S, the self-apposing stent
that adapts to vessels with variable diameters and enables the treatment
of complex arterial disorders, and to its portfolio of balloons and
accessories, STENTYS covers all coronary indications.
Additional information is available at www.stentys.com
STENTYS is listed on Compartment C of Euronext Paris
ISIN:
FR0010949404 – Ticker: STNT
Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements about the Company
that are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Company’s present
and future business strategies and the environment in which it will
operate in the future which may not be accurate. Such forward-looking
statements involve known and unknown risks which may cause the Company’s
actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from
any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by
such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others,
risks associated with the development and commercialization of the
Company’s products, market acceptance of the Company’s products, its
ability to manage growth, the competitive environment in relation to its
business area and markets, its ability to enforce and protect its
patents and proprietary rights, uncertainties related to the U.S. FDA
approval process, slower than expected rates of patient recruitment for
clinical trials, the outcome of clinical trials, and other factors,
including those described in the Section 4 “Risk Factors” of the
Company’s 2016 Registration Document (document de référence)
filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on
November 29, 2017 under number D.17-1084.
