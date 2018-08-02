Log in
STENTYS : Self-Apposing Stents Featured Prominently at MYLIVE 2018 in Malaysia

08/02/2018 | 05:46pm CEST

  • Live-case broadcasts
  • Evening symposium dedicated to Xposition S
  • Presentations during the scientific sessions
  • Simulator training sessions

Regulatory News:

STENTYS (Paris:STNT) (FR0010949404 — STNT), a French group specialized in medical technologies for interventional cardiology, today reports activities from MYLIVE 2018, one of the leading Asian congresses in interventional cardiology, held from July 26 to 28, 2018 in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia.

The Xposition S sirolimus eluting self-apposing stent was featured in two live-case broadcasts. The first case, showing the use of the self-apposing stent in left main stenting with OCT guidance, was performed by Dr Selvaraj, Hospital Serdang, Selangor, Malaysia. The second case on the use of the self-apposing stent in aneurysmal vessel was performed by Dr Abdullah Ramaiah, Hospital Serdang, Selangor, Malaysia. Both cases were successfully conducted and received positive feedback from the distinguished moderator panel.

In a session entitled “New generation stents and devices,” Dr Selvaraj presented the use of a balloon-delivery self-apposing technology.

During the “How to Treat: Expert session,” Dr Abdullah Ramaiah presented the case of a large ectatic vessel treated with Xposition S, that he later presented at “The role of Self-Apposing stents in patients with Atypical anatomy” session during an evening symposium which was followed by Dr Liew, Queen Elizabeth Hospital II - Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia, commenting on the interim analysis of the ongoing STENTYS SIZING registry, presented by the company at TCT 2017 congress last November.

Attendees also had the opportunity to develop their skills by placing STENTYS self-apposing stents during a simulator training sessions.

Christophe Lottin, Chief Executive Officer of STENTYS, comments: The strong presence of our Xposition S self-apposing stent during this prestigious congress shows both the need for a self-apposing technology and its progressive adoption in the rapidly growing coronary stent market in South East Asia. On this occasion, we were able to offer for the very first time our new simulator-based training program. The high profile of Xposition S combined with our commercial network across the region, recently enhanced by the acquisition of MINVASYS, represents a solid platform for our future growth.”

About STENTYS

The STENTYS group (including the recently acquired MINVASYS) develops and markets minimally-invasive cardiovascular solutions for the needs of interventional cardiology. Its extensive range of innovative products, including drug-eluting stents, coronary and drug-eluting balloons as well as cardiovascular accessories, is marketed in over 60 countries. Thanks to its flagship product, Xposition S, the self-apposing stent that adapts to vessels with variable diameters and enables the treatment of complex arterial disorders, and to its portfolio of balloons and accessories, STENTYS covers all coronary indications.

Additional information is available at www.stentys.com

STENTYS is listed on Compartment C of Euronext Paris
ISIN: FR0010949404 – Ticker: STNT

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about the Company that are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Company’s present and future business strategies and the environment in which it will operate in the future which may not be accurate. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks which may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, risks associated with the development and commercialization of the Company’s products, market acceptance of the Company’s products, its ability to manage growth, the competitive environment in relation to its business area and markets, its ability to enforce and protect its patents and proprietary rights, uncertainties related to the U.S. FDA approval process, slower than expected rates of patient recruitment for clinical trials, the outcome of clinical trials, and other factors, including those described in the Section 4 “Risk Factors” of the Company’s 2016 Registration Document (document de référence) filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on November 29, 2017 under number D.17-1084.


© Business Wire 2018
