STEP Energy Services : to Announce Second Quarter Results and Host Conference Call

07/24/2018 | 07:28pm CEST
Details Published: 24 July 2018

Calgary, Alberta - July 24, 2018 - STEP Energy Services Ltd. ('STEP') intends to release its 2018 second quarter results on Thursday, August 2, 2018 before markets open and will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. MT (10:00 a.m. ET) on the same morning.

To access the conference call in North America, dial toll-free 1 (877) 375-3078 and enter the conference passcode, 1761239 or ask for the 'STEP Energy Services Conference Call'.

To listen to a live webcast of the conference call, please enter the following URL into your web browser: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/x4qngvkq.

The conference call will be available for replay approximately two hours after the end of the call at 1 (800) 585-8367 and entering passcode 1761239. It will remain available until August 9, 2018. An audio recording of the call will also be available within 24 hours on STEP's website at http://www.stepenergyservices.com.

Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis will also be posted to www.stepenergyservices.com and SEDAR immediately after the press release is disseminated by newswire.

ABOUT STEP

STEP is an oilfield service company founded in 2011 that provides fully integrated coiled tubing and fracturing solutions. STEP's combination of modern, fit-for-purpose fracturing and coiled tubing equipment has differentiated it in plays where wells are deeper, have longer laterals, and higher pressure.

Initially operating as a specialized, deep capacity coiled tubing provider, STEP's service offering expanded to include fully integrated coiled tubing and fracturing solutions. STEP operates in the Montney, Duvernay, and Viking in Canada, and in the Anadarko, Arkoma, Permian, Eagle Ford, and Haynesville in the U.S. STEP's continuing track record of safety, efficiency and execution drives repeat business from its blue-chip exploration and production clients.

For more information please contact:

Regan Davis
President & Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 403-457-1772
Email: [email protected]
Web: www.stepenergyservices.com

Ivan Cheng
Investor Relations & Corporate Development

Telephone: 587-393-8760

Disclaimer

STEP Energy Services Ltd. published this content on 24 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2018 17:27:06 UTC
