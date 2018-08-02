Log in
STRATA Skin Sciences : 08/02/2018 STRATA Skin Sciences to Host 2nd Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Business Update Conference call on Monday, August 13, 2018

08/02/2018 | 10:31pm CEST

HORSHAM, Pa., Aug. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSKN) ("STRATA"), a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery dedicated to developing, commercializing and marketing innovative products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions, will release second quarter financial results on Monday, August 13, after the market close. STRATA Skin Sciences President and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Dolev Rafaeli, and Matthew C. Hill, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 4:30 pm Eastern Time to review the Company's progress.

Conference Call Details:
Date: Monday, August 13
Time: 4:30 pm Eastern Time
Toll Free: 888-254-3590
International: 323-994-2093
Passcode: 9279759
Webcast: www.strataskinsciences.com

About STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (www.strataskinsciences.com)
STRATA Skin Sciences is a medical technology company focused on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. Its products include the XTRAC® excimer laser and VTRAC® excimer lamp systems utilized in the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo and various other skin conditions and the STRATAPEN® MicroSystem, marketed specifically for the intended use of micropigmentation.

Investor Contacts:
Dolev Rafaeli, Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Feffer, Managing Director
STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. LifeSci Advisors, LLC
215-619-3200 212-915-2568
[email protected] [email protected]
STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc.

Disclaimer

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 20:30:31 UTC
