STYLE FILES: THREE DRESSES FOR EVERY SOCIAL EVENT THIS SUMMER

Inbox filling up with invites? Still looking for that perfect outfit? No stress, we've got your dress.

Take cue from actress Torri Webster on how you can be the best dressed guest at all your special occasions or events this summer. From wedding guest to bridal shower, here are some head-turning looks so that you can RSVP in style.

1. COCKTAIL HOUR GLAM

Add a bit of shimmer and shine to your evening look in this foil chiffon halter dress. The cascading tiers offer a very elegant and romantic feel. Go for monochrome with coordinating nude sandals and accessories.

2. GARDEN PARTY ELEGANCE

Bring the garden to your ensemble in this floral print, cold shoulder dress. With its ruffled hemline and sweetheart neckline, this dress will add the perfect amount of sophistication to any event. Complete the look with some bold heels and accessories.

3. BLACK-TIE GALA LUXE

Give your LBD a daring twist in this sultry illusion gown. The lace and mesh details offer something different so that you'll be sure to stand out. Add some silver accessories to your look for a pop of pretty sparkle.

Need more inspiration? Be sure to check out to our social occasion video featuring Torri Webster here.

