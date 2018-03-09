Log in
SUN COUNTRY AIRLINES® ANNOUNCES 7 NEW SUMMER ROUTES

03/09/2018 | 01:50am CET

MINNEAPOLIS, March 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

0_int_SCA_Hrztl_logo_4C.jpg


Sun Country Airlines today announces the addition of seven new routes to its growing network. Flights are available in time for the summer vacation season. With these new routes, Sun Country® offers a total of 50 nonstop routes throughout the year.

 

In celebration, Sun Country is offering introductory fares as low as $64* one-way. The significant growth offers more Sun Country customers easy access to major vacation hot spots across the U.S. and Mexico.

 

“At Sun Country, we pride ourselves on delivering convenient, safe, reliable, and friendly service at an affordable price,” says Jude Bricker, president and CEO of Sun Country Airlines. “We look forward to bringing that value to more customers through this route network expansion.”

 

New seasonal nonstop service between Austin (AUS) and Cancun (CUN)

  • Operates 3x/week on Mondays, Fridays, and Saturdays  
  • Service offered June 15 - August 13, 2018
  • Introductory fares starting as low as $299* round-trip 

 

New seasonal nonstop service between Dallas (DFW) and Las Vegas (LAS)

  • Operates 4x/week on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays 
  • Service offered June 7- August 20, 2018
  • Introductory fares starting as low as $64* one-way

 

New seasonal nonstop service between Portland (PDX) and Orlando (MCO)

  • Operates 3x/week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays
  • Services offered June 14 - August 19, 2018
  • Introductory fares starting as low as $149* one-way

 

 

New seasonal nonstop service between San Diego (SAN) and Los Cabos (SJD)

  • Operates 2x/week on Fridays and Sundays 
  • Service offered June 29 - August 19, 2018
  • Introductory fares starting as low as $227* round-trip 

 

New seasonal nonstop service between Seattle (SEA) and Anchorage (ANC)

  • Operates 5x/week on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays  
  • Service offered June 7 - August 20, 2018
  • Introductory fares starting as low as $109* one-way

 

Expanded seasonal nonstop service between Minneapolis/St. Paul (MSP) and Santa Rosa/Sonoma County (STS)

  • Operates 2x/week on Mondays and Fridays 
  • Service offered June 29 – August 27, 2018
  • Introductory fares starting as low as $99* one-way

 

Expanded seasonal nonstop service between Minneapolis/St. Paul (MSP) and Austin (AUS)

  • Operates 3x/week on Mondays, Fridays, and Saturdays 
  • Service offered June 15 – August 13, 2018
  • Introductory fares starting as low as $89* one-way

 

In addition to these new routes, Sun Country is now offering new connecting service from its hometown of Minneapolis/St. Paul to two popular destinations in Mexico.

 

New connecting service between Minneapolis/St. Paul (MSP) and Cancun (CUN) via connection in Austin (AUS)

  • Operates 3x/week on Mondays, Fridays, and Saturdays  
  • Service offered June 15 - August 13, 2018
  • Introductory fares starting as low as $394* round-trip 

 

New connecting service between Minneapolis/St. Paul (MSP) and Los Cabos (SJD) via connection in San Diego (SAN)

  • Operates 2x/week on Fridays and Sundays  
  • Service offered June 29 - August 19, 2018
  • Introductory fares starting as low as $439* round-trip

 

 

 

Additionally, Sun Country announced new service to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Honolulu, Hawaii in December, 2017. Seasonal nonstop service between Minneapolis/St. Paul (MSP) and Myrtle Beach (MYR) is offered April 6 through June 4, operating twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays. Seasonal flights to Honolulu (HNL) are offered May 19 through August 19, operating four times a week, Friday through Monday, from Minneapolis/St. Paul (MSP) with connection via Los Angeles (LAX).

 

For full schedule, Sun Country Vacations® flight and hotel packages, and low fares visit suncountry.com.

 

 

*Schedules and fares are subject to change. See terms and conditions at suncountry.com.

 

 

About Sun Country

Sun Country Airlines is a privately-held, Minnesota company based in the Twin Cities of Minneapolis/St. Paul. The award-winning airline is a leader in leisure travel flying to more than 40 popular destinations across the U.S., Mexico, Costa Rica and the Caribbean, having earned a reputation for offering world-class service at an affordable price. Minnesota’s Hometown Airline™ also offers services from its Sun Country Charters and Sun Country Vacations divisions. For more information, visit suncountry.com.

 

 

###

Attachment:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f6f6a2d0-d272-498c-81d4-73f6debe2145

Kelsey Dodson-Smith
Sun Country Airlines
[email protected]

© GlobeNewswire 2018
