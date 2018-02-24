Log in
SUPER MICRO CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Super Micro Computer, Inc. - SMCI

02/24/2018 | 04:51am CET

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until April 9, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NasdaqGS:SMCI), if they purchased the Company’s securities between January 27, 2017 and January 30, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

Get Help

Super Micro investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-super-micro-computer-inc-securities-litigation-1 or call to speak to our claim center toll-free at (844) 367-9658.  

About the Lawsuit

Super Micro and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On October 26, 2017, the Company disclosed an investigation into revenue originally recorded in Q2 ended December 31, 2016, that “the recognition of revenue was reversed and…subsequently recognized in [Q3] ended March 31, 2017,” extending a previously-announced delay of filing its 10-K.  Then, on January 30, 2018, the Company revealed an additional delay of filing the 10-K stating that further analysis was needed into the revenue matter and potential ramifications on its financial statements.

On this news, the price of Super Micro’s shares plummeted.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. ClaimsFiler's team of experts monitor the securities class action landscape and cull information from a variety of sources to ensure comprehensive coverage across a broad range of financial instruments.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.


